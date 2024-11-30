Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ellen DeGeneres’s new home in England has flooded.

The former talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, recently bought a house in the Cotswolds, which is around a two-hour drive from London. She moved to England after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidental election.

The flood was caused by Storm Bert in the U.K., which featured days of torrential rain and wind speeds of up to 80mph. During the storm, the River Thames broke its banks, which happened to be right next to DeGeneres’s and de Rossi’s 43-acre property.

“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years,” a local resident told The Mail about the aftermath of the storm.

The couple’s move was first confirmed byPeople when a source told the outlet that she began house-hunting in October. “Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October,” the source told the outlet. “She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

The move across the pond was rumored to be regarding President-elect Trump’s second-term win, as a source told TMZ at the time that DeGeneres and de Rossi were “very disillusioned” about the election results.

open image in gallery The former talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, recently bought a house in the Cotswolds, which is around a two-hour drive from London ( Getty Images )

DeGeneres had not made any statements regarding leaving the country if Trump had won the presidency. She was vocal about her support for Vice President Kamala Harris throughout her campaign and even reportedly donated $3,300 to her campaign fund.

The Finding Dory star also posted about her support for Harris on Instagram. In the post, she shared a photo of the vice president with a caption that read, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

The comedian seemed to have decided to celebrate the move to a new country with a brand-new haircut. In an Instagram Reel shared by Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog and singer Natalie Imbruglia on November 13, DeGeneres was spotted enjoying an intimate live music session alongside her wife and friends.

The clip shows Imbruglia singing with the crowd before panning to DeGeneres, who waves to the camera — sporting a surprising transformation. Gone is her famous platinum blonde hair; in its place, a shorter, darker hairstyle.

Many have spoken out regarding the comedian’s move to a new country. British broadcaster Piers Morgan mockingly responded to the news, writing on X: “OMG... no!”

Elon Musk also weighed in on the move after he shared a post suggesting DeGeneres left the U.S. “after the election” due to her past affiliation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

“Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff,” one of DeGeneres’s posts from 2016 read. “You don’t need to know why. @iamdiddy.”

One person then shared a screenshot of her post, commenting: “It makes sense why she fled the country after the election.” Musk then re-shared it, adding the eyebrow-raised emoji.