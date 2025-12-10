Eggs shipped to stores and restaurants are under recall for a salmonella threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An egg recall has been announced due to potential salmonella contamination.

The California Department of Public Health issued a recall Friday for Vega Farms eggs, which were distributed to the Sacramento and Davis areas of the state in addition to restaurants and farmers’ markets.

A spokesperson for Vega Farms confirmed to local news outlet KCRA that the contamination was caused by the company’s processing equipment and only affected 1,515 dozen eggs, not the farm’s chickens.

To identify the recalled eggs, consumers can check their 12-count cartons and 30-count flats of eggs with sell-by dates of December 22 or earlier. Julian dates — the three-digit code (001-365) stamped on the carton indicating the specific day of the year they were washed, graded, and packed — of 328 or lower have also been affected.

Recalled eggs shipped to restaurants and farmers’ markets have the handler code of 2136.

open image in gallery Both cartons of 12 eggs and flats of 30 eggs were recalled ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

open image in gallery The eggs were distributed to the Sacramento and Davis areas of California ( California Department of Public Health )

While the Vega Farms spokesperson told KCRA it disposed of all of the product from affected store locations, customers are still urged to check their refrigerators and throw away any recalled eggs.

No illnesses from consuming the affected eggs have been reported.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, people should also clean any utensils, surfaces, or containers that the recalled eggs touched.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The egg recall comes after a prior Black Sheep Egg Company recall was elevated by the FDA. In September, the company based in Arkansas recalled 10 different types of its brown and white eggs due to potential salmonella contamination.

One month later, the recall was updated and declared a Class I, meaning it was a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.

Affected cartons were sold at retailers in Arkansas and Missouri, as well as wholesale and broker locations in Mississippi, Texas, and California. However, there have not been any reported illnesses.

The recalled products are the 12- and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company’s Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs, according to a press release shared by the FDA in September.

The eggs have the Best By dates of August 22, 2025, through October 31, 2025, on the side of the carton. They can also be identified with the UPC codes: 860010568507 and 860010568538.

Various Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Eggs, including 12-count cartons and 900 dozen per pallet, were also recalled. They both have the Best By dates of August 7, 2025, through October 16, 2025.