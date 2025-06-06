Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has shown off her weight loss transformation after undergoing a health kick.

The actor, who played Karen Taylor in the BBC soap, was all smiles as she shared a photo of her new look on social media, revealing she has lost almost half her body weight.

Stanley’s former EastEnders co-stars sent her supportive messages in response to her reported five stone weight loss, with Denise Fox actor Diane Parish calling her “incredible”.

open image in gallery Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor in ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

Martin Fowler actor James Bye, who recently left the series, commented: “Look at you skinny minny”, while Carly Wicks star Kellie Shirlie added: “Gorgeous inside and out!”

When Nick Nevern, who played the ex-boyfriend of Kim Medcalf’s Sam Mitchell, told her she was “looking amazing”, Stanley replied: “Took me years but I got there!!”

Radio presenter Angie Greaves concurred with Nevern, to which Stanley responded: “Thank you! I feel like me again!”

After launching her acting career in 2000, Stanley had small roles in several BBC shows, including Casualty, Holby City and Call the Midwife, before landing EastEnders in 2017.

The following year, she won Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.

open image in gallery Lorraine Stanley says she ‘feels like me again’ after weight loss ( Instagram )

Her other credits include the films London to Brighton (2006) and Made in Dagenham (2010). Shortly before starring in EastEnders, Stanley appeared as a barmaid opposite Tom Hardy in Legend, a film about the Kray twins.

Stanley appeared in eight episodes of EastEnders in 2016, one year before she joined the soap on a permanent basis, playing the small role of Thelma Bragg.

Twelve years earlier, she played a young version of Laila Morse’s Mo Harris in spinoff Pat and Mo, which revealed the backstory to a feud between Mo and Pat Butcher.

But it’s the character of Karen Taylor that Stanley is best known for, having played the role until 2024.

In 2019, the actor, who has a nine-year-old daughter, said it was “nice” to have a permanent role in EastEnders after years of securing bit parts.

open image in gallery Lorraine Stanley has lost ‘almost half her body weight’ since leaving ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC / Instagram )

“I’ve kind of done everything, but only one episode, so I named myself One-Ep Lou, and it’s nice to have a bit of stability as an actor,” she told Channel 4 series Sunday Brunch.

“You appreciate it so much more. Now I appreciate what I’ve got, as opposed to it just being on a plate. I’ve struggled all the way through it – it’s a difficult career.”