Dunkin’ Donuts takes on rival Starbucks with latest menu additions

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving Starbucks a run for its money by joining in on the viral protein craze with the addition of a new menu.

Months after Starbucks launched a protein-based menu, Dunkin’ has now done the same, offering a special milk that can be added into any drink. Starting Wednesday, customers can order the new Protein Milk, which provides “a simple way to add protein to the drinks they already love,” according to a press release from Dunkin’.

Packed with 15 grams of protein per medium-sized beverage, the special milk aims to offer a “creamy, familiar taste without a chalky texture or aftertaste.”

In its latest campaign for the Protein Milk, the beloved chain collaborated with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, naming a drink after her in its new line of beverages. Megan appeared as her alter ego, “Pro-Tina,” in the ad, called “Dunk N’ Pump.” She’s featured leading a workout, set to a song she created for Dunkin’, and taking sips of her favorite protein drink.

In addition to Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher, drinks included on Dunkin’s new menu include a Strawberry Protein Refresher, Caramel Chocolate Iced Protein Latte, Almond Iced Protein Matcha Latte, and Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a new protein milk, taking on rival Starbucks ( Dunkin' Donuts )

“We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, said in a statement.

“Protein Milk tastes great across coffee, lattes and refreshers without changing the flavors guests already love, and we’re excited to support the launch in unexpected ways.”

Dunkin’s new menu comes months after Starbucks introduced its own line of protein-packed drinks.

In September, the brand released its lineup of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, including Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha and Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, which have 36 grams of protein each in a medium-sized drink. Customers can also indulge in a Caramel Protein Latte or Vanilla Protein Latte, which offer 27 grams of protein each in a medium drink.

Customers can make their regular iced coffee healthier by adding Starbucks Protein Cold Foam or Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk. The foam and milk are made with whey protein powder and 2% milk. Adding the Protein Cold Foam to a medium coffee provides 15 grams of protein, while the Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk gives an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein.