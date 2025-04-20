Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The immense popularity of Dubai chocolate, spurred on by TikTok, has sparked a global pistachio shortage, which has sent prices of the nut soaring.

Dubai chocolate is a bar of milk chocolate stuffed with a creamy concoction of pistachio cream and shredded pastry known as kataifi.

The high-end bar was launched in 2021 by boutique Emirati chocolatier FIX, but became a global sensation in 2023 thanks to a TikTok video.

Posted at the end of 2023, the clip has now been viewed more than 120 million times, spawning thousands of follow-up videos in which creators taste the treat for themselves or make their own.

Brands such as Lindt and Läderach also made their own knock-offs of the viral sensation, with Morrison’s supermarket launching a pistachio cream Easter egg.

The result, however, has led to an international shortage of pistachio kernels, which are largely grown in the US or Iran.

The shortage has seen prices surge. In one year, prices have risen from $7.95 to $10.30 a pound, Giles Hacking, from nut trader CG Hacking, told the Financial Times.

“The pistachio world is basically tapped out at the moment,” he said.

open image in gallery Lindt have produced their own version of the chocolate ( iStock/The Independent )

The rise of Dubai chocolate has only made matters worse, given that pistachios were already becoming scarce due to last year’s poor harvest in the US.

That US crop was higher quality than usual, leaving fewer of the cheap, shell-free kernels available, which are generally sold as ingredients for Dubai chocolate.

Hacking told the publication: “There wasn’t much in supply, so when Dubai chocolate comes along, and [chocolatiers] are buying up all the kernels they get their hands on . . . that leaves the rest of the world short.”

open image in gallery People queue outside of a Lindt chocolate shop to buy limited bars ‘Dubai Chocolate’, in Aachen, Germany ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Iran, the world’s second-largest producers, exported 40 per cent more pistachios to the UAE in the six months to March than they had in the 12 months prior to that.

The buzz surrounding this delicious treat seems here to stay, with Charles Jandreau, the general manager for Prestat Group, which owns several luxury British chocolate brands, telling the FT that the demand has surprised the industry.

“It feels like it came out of nowhere,” he said. “Suddenly you see it in every corner shop.”

As a result, some stores are reportedly limiting how many bars each customer can buy.