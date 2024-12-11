Drew Barrymore shares the real reason she’s so ‘touchy’ with her guests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drew Barrymore has addressed the criticisms that she’s too “touchy” with the guests on her talk show.

During Tuesday’s (December 10) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actor spoke to guest Cynthia Erivo about the latter’s close friendship with her Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande. After Erivo confirmed that Grande is physically affectionate with those close to her, Barrymore said she behaves the same way.

“I’m so touchy. People have to warn me,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit.”

However, Erivo said that she’s “welcoming” of that affection, noting that she’s “now used to it” during her friendship with Grande, who she “walks hand-in-hand with” often.

The Charlie’s Angels alum agreed with her guest, before sharing why she values physical connection with those around her.

“I’m single. I’m not dating anyone,” she said. “I don’t have that in my life. But I don’t know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling.”

The Harriet star shared her thoughts about physical connection, noting that she thinks some people “are afraid of it.”

Drew Barrymore says she’d like a world where people are ‘more comfortable with physical touch’ ( Getty Images )

“I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic,” she added before Barrymore chimed in to agree. “You’re saying it so much better than I did,” the TV host responded, as she held Erivo’s hand and had her other hand on the actor’s arm.

Barrymore said that when she has “a romantic connection” with someone, she’s actually “far more timid” about being physically affectionate. Erivo continued to explain that she and Grande communicate with each other through “a squeeze of the hand,” “pinch of the finger,” or “a hug.”

“However we need to communicate, it’s how we need to communicate. And I think we don’t give enough credit to how we communicate with our friends physically,” she said.

Barrymore then quipped: “I think if we could all be more comfortable with physical touch, I would like that world.”

Although the 50 First Dates star is currently single, she’s been in several public relationships before. She’s been married three times, first to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, and then to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. In 2012 she married Will Kopelman, and they later welcomed two daughters: Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10. The co-parents divorced in 2016.

Throughout the last four years hosting her talk show, Barrymore has become known for her intimate and tactile interview style, often affectionately touching her guests and cozying up to them on the sofa. She will frequently hold their hands, touch their shoulder, or pull them into a hug. This demeanor has resulted in mixed reactions from fans, which she spoke about in September.

During an episode of her show, she said she was trying to “practice physical distance,” which she said was not her “strong point.”

“I get in trouble for physical proximity on this show,” she told Dax Shepard at the time. “I guess a lot of people say like, ‘You’re too touchy,’ about me. And I’m like, ‘Oh that’s so…’ talk about shame and embarrassment. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she spoke about her hands-on approach to interviewing Oprah Winfrey in 2023. At the time, Barrymore had cupped Winfrey’s hand and held it below her chin while stroking her arm, and placed her hand on Winfrey’s leg, which some viewers called “creepy” and “cringe.” However, Barrymore insisted that the media mogul did not mind her interview approach.

“[Winfrey] said, ‘I wish Stedman would touch me like that,’” she recalled, referring to Winfrey’s long-term partner. “She was so nice about it. And if a guest starts telling me that [they’re bothered], I will back off.”