Drake appears to comment on feuds using cryptic Instagram caption on Christmas Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake has wished all of his followers happy holidays – but appeared to have a less festive message for a friend-turned-rival.

On Wednesday (December 25) the “One Dance” rapper turned to Instagram where he shared various photos of him dressed up in winter clothing in a winter landscape covered in snow.

One image showed the rapper dressed in a fur coat while others showed him dressed in camouflage with a black balaclava. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$” he captioned the post.

The caption appeared to allude to the years-long feud Drake has had with fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar. The two of them first started off as friends with Drake even inviting Lamar out on his Club Paradise headline tour back in 2011.

Lamar said in an early career interview that he and Drake “clicked immediately,” describing the fellow rapper as a “genuine soul” and revealing that Drake was the first person outside of his immediate team to hear his debut album Section 80. Drake later invited K-Dot to feature on his forthcoming second album, Take Care.

In addition to his music, Drake is known for his feud with fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar ( Getty Images )

Throughout their years as friends, it became clear that the two rappers had differing views on both wealth and fame as Lamar was a more private person compared to Drake.

Slowly they started to make digs at each other in various songs released in 2013.

The rappers’ feud recently sparked back up again when Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin released the song “Like That” in March which rose to be Billboard Hot 100’s number-one hit.

In the song, Lamar appeared to directly respond to J Cole’s verse on “First Person Shooter” from Drake’s For All The Dogs, where Cole raps: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

“Motherf*** the big three, n***a, it’s just big me,” Lamar raps on “Like That”. “N***a, bum, What? I’m really like that/And your best work is a light pack.”

However, Drake appeared to ignore the diss in one of his performances for the It’s All a Blur tour alongside Cole. “A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling… listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f***ing self,” he told the audience, according to social media footage.

“Because you know how I’m feeling? I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f***ing toes down… and feeling like anywhere else I go… and I know no matter what, there’s not a n**** on this Earth that can ever f*** with me in my life,” he shouted. “And that’s how I want y’all to walk out of here tonight…”

“But,” he continued, “you know, you can get yourselves gassed up, riled up and move towards the future… Sometimes you’ve got to acknowledge the mistakes you’ve made in the past… right? So that’s what I want you all to do. Everybody in here.”