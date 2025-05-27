Dr Pepper announces ‘limited-time’ return of fan-favorite flavor
Dr Pepper initially released the flavor in 2014
Dr Pepper has brought back a fan-favorite flavor just in time for summer.
According to the popular food and drink Instagram account Mouth Attack, Vanilla Float has returned for a limited time.
Dr Pepper Vanilla Float was first introduced as a limited-edition flavor in 2014. It has since returned on a limited basis several times, including in 2017.
12-ounce cans of Vanilla Float are currently available for delivery via Amazon and Uber Eats.
The Independent has contacted Dr Pepper for comment.
Fans were thrilled by the news, with many sharing their excitement on the Instagram post.
“Omg i need this,” one fan commented.
“Idk might start drinking sugary drinks again cause of this,” another said.
“Need this in a zero sugar,” someone else wrote.
Dr Pepper also reportedly re-released its Creamy Coconut flavor this month after its initial launch last year.
Southern Living reported the flavor had returned to shelves in some southern Walmart stores. The flavor, which comes in both regular and zero sugar versions, is also available on Amazon.
It’s unclear if the Vanilla Float and Creamy Coconut flavors will be stocked in stores nationwide.
In addition to launching several new flavors, Dr Pepper has also branched out to other products. In 2023, the company launched its Dr Pepper Float ice cream in collaboration with Blue Bell, a mixture of vanilla ice cream and Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.
The sweet treat was available at various retailers throughout 2024.
Dr Pepper’s popularity has only continued to rise in recent years. In 2023, the brand rose up through the ranks and was tied with Pepsi as America’s second-favorite soda, behind Coca-Cola at number one.
Pepsi had held the second-place spot for nearly four decades, according to the Wall Street Journal. But a recent flurry of activity on TikTok — including several trends like the “Dirty Dr Pepper” and “Pickle Dr Pepper” — has given way for Dr Pepper’s rise to the top.
