Donald Trump’s vulgar remarks from his 2005 interview with Access Hollywood have resurfaced on TikTok, as many Gen Z voters react to the audio for the first time.

Back in 2016, an interview tape featuring Trump talking to TV host Billy Bush about his ability to grope women when he pleases was leaked just one month before the presidential election. The leaked recording prompted an immediate frenzy, as listeners denounced Trump for bragging about his attempts to have sexual intercourse with a married woman who rejected his advances. While the fallout saw Bush lose his job at NBC’s Today show, Trump was still elected as the 45th president of the United States.

Now, less than a week before the 2024 presidential election, the interview is being used by young content creators to shame the “fathers” and “Christian conservatives” for voting for Trump in the upcoming election.

Soleil, a 22-year-old woman known by her TikTok handle @toxicthotsyndrome, posted a video of herself and her friend – who goes by Miss Redacted on the app – listening to the profanity-filled recording, shaking their heads in disbelief.

“I made a move on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f*** her… I moved on her like a b****. She was married,” Trump could be heard saying in the recording. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.

Gen Z voters shame ‘fathers’ voting for Donald Trump after listening to his 2005 Access Hollywood tape ( TikTok )

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything,” he said.

As Soleil and her friend listened to Trump’s remarks, the two couldn’t help but indicate their disgust and distaste for the politician, making nauseated facial expressions. The on-screen caption read: “This is who fathers with daughters are voting for.”

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Soleil explained why she felt the need to post her reaction to the audio, given she was 14 years old when the Access Hollywood tape first surfaced. The clinical research assistant said she needed to expose the tape to her fellow followers because some young Trump supporters may not have been old enough or aware of his comments from 19 years ago.

“It’s super concerning that so many people like to paint Trump as a family man. And he and Vance have tried to create this image of the importance of the American family unit,” Soleil said. “And that’s why they’re trying to get rid of a lot of reproductive health care services and facilities, if God forbid, they win the election.”

The audio, titled “Republican Voters Against Trump,” has since been used more than 1,154 times on the app.

“Not even sure how you can look your daughter in the eye and say you’re voting for Trump hearing the way he speaks,” said Kate Sullivan, another Gen Z content creator, in her video reacting to Trump’s comments.

Meanwhile, TikToker Jess Linnea used the sound to shame individuals who claim to be voting for Trump to save the Republican party. She quoted them saying, “I’m voting Republican, not Trump,” before arguing against their logic.

“You are in fact voting for this man, and his lack of morals and integrity in doing so. No ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Linnea wrote.

One female college student filmed herself in her dorm room, as she shared her wide-eyed reaction to Trump’s “foul” words and posted the clip to “remind” her followers that “this is the man on the ballot this year.”

Another TikToker posted a photo of herself over the audio, with the caption: “If you still vote for him after listening to this I’m sorry for you.”

Trump eventually apologized for the tape days after it was released, but claimed he didn’t remember making the lewd comments about women.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course – not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended,” he said in an official statement.

This year, Trump is seeking reelection as the Republican presidential nominee with Ohio senator JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate. In just a matter of days, he will go head-to-head against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is running for vice president. National polls have shown the two candidates in a deadlock, with neither taking a clear lead in the battleground states ahead of Election Day.