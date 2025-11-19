Dolly Parton shares health update after missing another event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton is giving another health update after she missed a ceremony celebrating her theme park, Dollywood.

In a new video on Dollywood’s Instagram, the 79-year-old singer addressed missing Monday’s induction to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame — the latest in a string of health-related absences.

Parton — whose sister said she recently underwent treatment for kidney stones — noted to fans that while she wished she could be at the ceremony, she’s been “dealing with a few health challenges this fall.”

“My doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while, and I’m truly sorry I can’t be there,” she said in the clip posted Wednesday. “I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

She expressed her gratitude to Jack and Peter Herschend, the founders of the Herschend Group, which owns the Dollywood park in Tennessee. She also praised her colleagues for always listening when she comes in with “big ideas and dreams” for the park.

open image in gallery Dolly Parton says doctor told her to ‘take it easy’ as she explains why she missed honorary ceremony for Dollywood ( Getty )

“Somehow the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true,” she said. “I still remember when I had the big idea for Dollywood. I dreamed of a place right here in the Smoky Mountains where my family could perform, and where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community.”

Parton concluded her speech by thanking everyone who has visited Dollywood and worked so hard to make it what it is.

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor, for me and for everyone who makes Dollywood what it is,” the “9 to 5” singer said. “And to all my friends and partners, and to all of you out there helping families make magic every day, in your parks and places, remember that I will always love you.”

Parton also missed the 16th Academy Governors Awards this week, where she was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. While Variety previously reported that Parton would miss Sunday’s ceremony for health reasons, her publicist told USA Today that there was a scheduling conflict and a virtual appearance was planned in advance.

Fans were concerned about Parton — who lost her longtime husband, Carl Dean, earlier this year — when she announced in September that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to undergo a series of medical procedures. The residency, which was scheduled to run last month, will now go ahead from September 17 to September 26, 2026.

Later, Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, sparked viral concerns when she shared a Facebook post to ask fans to pray for Parton. She then clarified that she didn’t mean to scare anyone or give a grave impression with her message.

open image in gallery Dolly Parton expressed her gratitude for her honorary Oscar award in a pre-recorded video ( Oscars )

The “Jolene” singer then spoke up for herself, telling fans she appreciated their prayers and that she was doing “okay.”

“Back when my husband, Carl, was very sick, that was for a long time. When he passed, I didn’t take care of myself. So I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” she said in an Instagram video shared last month.

“Nothing major but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home and closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], you know, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there.

“There’s just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was okay,” Parton concluded.

“I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me.”