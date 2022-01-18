Why you should think twice before letting your dog use a communal water bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a bright, sunny day, after a nice walk with your dog, you stop at a local cafe to grab a drink. At the counter, you spot a water bowl for your dog. But before letting your dog take a sip, consider this: shared water bowls can be a breeding ground for harmful bugs that could make your dog sick.

Water is essential for dogs’ health, supporting normal body functions and regulating temperature. During warmer weather or after exercise, it’s especially important to ensure your dog stays hydrated.

This is because dogs are limited in their ability to cool down by sweating in the same way as we can. Instead, they rely on panting to regulate their body temperature, and water is essential to support this.

Water is usually offered to dogs in bowls, although dogs eating high-moisture food such as raw meat or tinned food will drink less than dogs eating dry dog food. Keeping food and water bowls clean is essential, and they should be regularly washed (at least daily) using hot water or in a dishwasher. This is important to protect dog and human health as antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli has been found in dog feeding bowls, suggesting a potential route of transmission.

Where dogs might share bowls for food or water, there is also the risk of dangerous bacteria such as MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus spreading between dogs and their owners. This bug is responsible for skin and soft-tissue infections and can be difficult to control with standard antibiotics.

open image in gallery Dogs might also accidentally share other infections via water bowls ( Getty/iStock )

Dogs might also accidentally share other infections via water bowls. Respiratory infections with a bacterial or viral origin can easily be shared when water or bowls become contaminated with saliva or nasal secretions. The dreaded kennel cough – characterised by a distressing, dry, hacking cough – spreads quickly when dogs are in close contact. Contaminated objects, including toys, bedding and water bowls, are likely to be heavily involved in its transmission.

One difficulty is that several different bugs can be responsible for kennel cough, such as Bordetella bronchiseptica and canine influenza virus. The range of possible causative agents makes control, diagnosis and treatment of kennel cough tricky.

Water bowls can also be a source of disease-causing adenoviruses that originate from faecal contamination of surfaces and objects. These viruses can be responsible for hepatitis and respiratory infections, making them a real threat to your dog’s health.

Protect the vulnerable

Preventing your dog from having access to shared water bowls is a good idea, especially if they are at higher risk of infection – young puppies, unvaccinated adults, or older dogs, for example. Equally, if you or anyone in your household has a weak immune system, infection spread from pets is a real risk, too.

As any dog owner knows, getting them to make healthy choices can be a battle. My dogs, despite my best efforts, still indulge in muddy puddles and the occasional snack of less-than-appealing things — all potential infection risks.

To protect your dog from infections, bring your own water and bowl when out and about. If using a communal bowl, make sure it’s been freshly cleaned and refilled. A small effort can make a big difference in your dog’s health.

Jacqueline Boyd is a Senior Lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.