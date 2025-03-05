Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two parents allegedly left their child unattended in a blanket-covered stroller so that they could enjoy a ride at Disneyland.

Keesha, a fellow mom, said she spotted the unattended child outside the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! entrance in the park before security arrived.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on February 18, which has since garnered over 980,000 views, Keesha captures footage of the parked stroller a few feet away from her.

“I’ve honestly never seen this happen. But why did someone leave their baby here in a stroller while they went to go get on a ride?” she asked before flipping the camera to show the child in question.

“Somebody’s kid is in there,” she said. “And their parents walked into Guardians’ and they have not been back yet.”

Keesha proceeded to claim she heard one parent tell the other, “Oh just put a chair right there to block that side off.”

When Keesha’s TikTok viewers questioned why she didn’t alert any workers, she assured everyone that she had.

“Cast members at the stand next to us were on it,” she wrote in the comments.

She also said the child was seven years old, and to her knowledge, the police never got involved. Disneyland officials later clarified to The Independent that the child was 11 years old, and “resting” in their sibling’s stroller.

“They got the guy off of the ride and he left,” Keesha said of the park workers.

“They gave them back the baby?” one astonished viewer asked, to which Keesha responded: “Yes! And he walked right off!”

One concerned woman wrote: “I can't understand how parents can do this. They have a rider switch in place for parents. Their priorities are clearly not their child. Very upsetting.”

“That’s absolutely insane. I don’t care how ‘safe’ Disney is, I would never leave my children unattended,” another person agreed.

The “General Walt Disney World” rules for safety state: “Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park or water park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.”

However, parents with young children are able to use “Rider Switch,” a system put in place that allows one adult to skip the line and ride any attraction after the other already has, so long as one of them is watching their child.

According to the official Disneyland website, the Guardians of the Galaxy ride requires all participants to be at least 40 inches tall.