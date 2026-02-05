Disney fan calls out different prices for the same item at separate parks
The souvenir cup is $10 cheaper in Florida than it is in California
A Disney fan has spotted a notable price difference for the same product sold at theme parks on opposite U.S. coasts.
Disney recently came out with a new sipper, which is basically a reusable souvenir cup, sold at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The plastic sippers hold about 15 to 18 ounces of liquid and are designed to look like the iconic alien toys, also referred to as the Little Green Men, in Pixar’s 1995 hit animated movie Toy Story.
The bright novelty cups are available to buy at certain food and drink spots in each theme park — but travel writer Zoë Wood discovered there is a whopping $10 difference between the ones sold at Disneyland and Disney World.
“As I looked into where exactly you could find these new delights, I noticed something I had somehow missed before. The pricing is wildly different from coast to coast,” Wood wrote on the Walt Disney World blog WDWINFO.
At Woody’s Lunch Box, an eatery in Toy Story Land at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, the Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper costs $19.79 and includes a choice of a fountain drink. Customers are only allowed to buy two at a time.
However, over at sunny Disney California Adventure, the exact same item is sold for $29.79 at the Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta restaurant in Paradise Gardens Park.
Wood also reported that the sipper was also sold for $29.79 at Alien Pizza Planet in Disneyland Park, but The Independent was unable to verify the location’s pricing as the website was down.
Disney did not immediately return The Independent’s request for clarification about the price disparity.
In general, the theme parks operate on a variable pricing scale when it comes to ticketing. Contrary to the difference in products, a ticket to Disneyland is typically cheaper than it is for Disney World.
Starting in October 2026, Walt Disney World is bumping up its prices for single-day tickets, annual passes and even annual pass renewals. The average price for a single-day admission ticket at the park will be about $5 more. However, the lowest-priced single-day ticket to Animal Kingdom — the cheapest of the five parks — will stay at $119.
Meanwhile, the lowest Disneyland ticket price is expected to stay at $104 as it has for the last seven years, even as employee wages have more than doubled during that time, Disney said.
