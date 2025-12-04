10 ways to weave winter greens into your festive scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In this celebratory time where fir trees, festive wreaths and garlands galore reign supreme, if ever a shade was tailor-made for interiors, it has to be green.

Especially in a world where green is so closely association with nature, wellbeing and calmness – its aesthetic appeal and ever-evolving entity has the energy to elevate your space; and style the holiday season to suit your whimsy.

Here are some firm favourites which work like a dream with decos, twinkly lights and all that glitters…

1. The White Company Fir Tree Botanical Candle – Medium, £35, The White Company

One to scent-surround, think a fragrance inspired by a ‘faraway forest thick with pine trees and laden with snow,’ with top notes of eucalyptus, pine and cedar to bring the picture postcard home.

2. ProCook Soho Cookware Set, £99, (4 Piece Green), ProCook

Give winter warming recipes such as a beef casserole or chilli con carne the green light with this rustic cookware set. Induction-compatible and oven-safe, the saucepan, sauté pan (both with lids), casserole dish and steamer insert will also make light work of all those festive favourites.

3. Portmeirion Sophie Conran Mistletoe 12-Piece Dinner Set, £170.86, (was £201), Portmeirion

When it comes to tablescaping and holiday decor, this elegant chinaware with mistletoe design will pimp up anything you plate up… and can be used to serve spring greens, come the time.

4. Layered Forest Green Real Wax LED Christmas Pinecone Candle, £20, Click Style

Sure to delight, style this flickering LED candle amongst berries and a pinecone centrepiece for a natural, rustic theme.

5. Graham & Brown’s Mural of the Year 2026, Eternal City Bespoke Mural, from £40 per square metre, Graham & Brown

Looking to create a palace garden that looks straight out of India? Eternal City, Graham & Brown’s Mural of the Year 2026 features ornate domes, sacred wildlife, elephants, peacocks, lush greenery and much, much more. In a word? Magical.

6. Lugo Paisley Green Wine Glasses, £14, (Set of 2), Dibor

From a stylish home bar and dinner party guests to Christmas cocktails, to gin o’clock, these gorgeous green goblets are where it’s at.

7. Lira Sheepskin Rug – Dusky Eucalyptus, £85, Cox & Cox

Whether its holiday self-gifting or cosying up a forgotten corner, this sheepskin rug can go from Scandi-style schemes to cabincore.

8. Lines in Green Gallery Wall, £497.60, (8 x Posters & 8 x Frames), Desenio

‘Tis the season for no-stress decorating… and a gallery wall geared to botanical greens, watercolour strokes and typography prints is right on point.

9. Climbing Monkey Table Lamp, £120, Joe Browns

Create a little theatre with this whimsy table lamp… with black palm tree base and green shade, it’s a wonderful way to stream some ambient lighting.

10. Wildweave Blanket: Juniper and Moss, £110, The British Blanket Company

Said to be inspired by the colours of nature and ancient woodlands, this snug blanket can be styled on an accent chair or draped over a bed.