10 ways to weave winter greens into your festive scheme
From sage to emerald, cue these calming hues and the colour of the holiday season, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
In this celebratory time where fir trees, festive wreaths and garlands galore reign supreme, if ever a shade was tailor-made for interiors, it has to be green.
Especially in a world where green is so closely association with nature, wellbeing and calmness – its aesthetic appeal and ever-evolving entity has the energy to elevate your space; and style the holiday season to suit your whimsy.
Here are some firm favourites which work like a dream with decos, twinkly lights and all that glitters…
1. The White Company Fir Tree Botanical Candle – Medium, £35, The White Company
One to scent-surround, think a fragrance inspired by a ‘faraway forest thick with pine trees and laden with snow,’ with top notes of eucalyptus, pine and cedar to bring the picture postcard home.
2. ProCook Soho Cookware Set, £99, (4 Piece Green), ProCook
Give winter warming recipes such as a beef casserole or chilli con carne the green light with this rustic cookware set. Induction-compatible and oven-safe, the saucepan, sauté pan (both with lids), casserole dish and steamer insert will also make light work of all those festive favourites.
3. Portmeirion Sophie Conran Mistletoe 12-Piece Dinner Set, £170.86, (was £201), Portmeirion
When it comes to tablescaping and holiday decor, this elegant chinaware with mistletoe design will pimp up anything you plate up… and can be used to serve spring greens, come the time.
4. Layered Forest Green Real Wax LED Christmas Pinecone Candle, £20, Click Style
Sure to delight, style this flickering LED candle amongst berries and a pinecone centrepiece for a natural, rustic theme.
5. Graham & Brown’s Mural of the Year 2026, Eternal City Bespoke Mural, from £40 per square metre, Graham & Brown
Looking to create a palace garden that looks straight out of India? Eternal City, Graham & Brown’s Mural of the Year 2026 features ornate domes, sacred wildlife, elephants, peacocks, lush greenery and much, much more. In a word? Magical.
6. Lugo Paisley Green Wine Glasses, £14, (Set of 2), Dibor
From a stylish home bar and dinner party guests to Christmas cocktails, to gin o’clock, these gorgeous green goblets are where it’s at.
7. Lira Sheepskin Rug – Dusky Eucalyptus, £85, Cox & Cox
Whether its holiday self-gifting or cosying up a forgotten corner, this sheepskin rug can go from Scandi-style schemes to cabincore.
8. Lines in Green Gallery Wall, £497.60, (8 x Posters & 8 x Frames), Desenio
‘Tis the season for no-stress decorating… and a gallery wall geared to botanical greens, watercolour strokes and typography prints is right on point.
9. Climbing Monkey Table Lamp, £120, Joe Browns
Create a little theatre with this whimsy table lamp… with black palm tree base and green shade, it’s a wonderful way to stream some ambient lighting.
10. Wildweave Blanket: Juniper and Moss, £110, The British Blanket Company
Said to be inspired by the colours of nature and ancient woodlands, this snug blanket can be styled on an accent chair or draped over a bed.