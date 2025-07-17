9 summer bedding ideas for stylish schemes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a long, hot summer on the cards and our bedrooms a sanctuary to seek refuge on those balmy nights, is there anything more heavenly than a well-dressed bed – and climbing into fresh linen?

After all, the ultimate luxury is our beauty sleep… with cool, crisp cotton and natural fibres coveted for their breathability, softness against the skin, and capacity to send us to slumber.

Here’s how to enhance your sleep quality with sweet sets, stripes and solids…

1. Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell Pink Rosabelle Petite Ruffle 200 Thread Count Duvet Set, Single from £55, Next

With a cottagecore feel, create a romantic aesthetic with this charming floral bedding… featuring a pink ditsy print and romantic ruffle, style with a pretty cotton throw for a vintage vibe.

2. Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell Pink Broderie Ruffle Cushion, £22, Next

With its soothing, pretty blush hue, we love the way this broderie cushion looks layered against more ruffles.

3. Birdie Stripe Bed Linen in Pistachio & Petal, Wiggle Striped Pink and Green Bed Linen Set with Ruffle Trim, Double from £50, French Bedroom

Right on point, these pistachio and peach wiggly stripes with frilly trim offer an easy way to update your décor… improving your wellbeing, without committing to a green scheme.

4. 600 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bedding, White – Double Duvet Cover from £94, (was £99.35); Double Standard Fitted Sheet, £45, (was £48.55); Standard Oxford Pillowcase Pair, £38, (was £43.90), Soak & Sleep

Luxurious, and silky smooth, this 600-thread-count cotton bedding has an uncomplicated beauty to it. One for minimalist schemes, or a foundation for calming, relaxed furnishings.

5. Yellow Betsy Stripe 100% Organic Cotton Bed Linen, Double from £62.30 (was £89); Pillowcase, Standard, £11.90, (was £17), Secret Linen Store

Fresh as a daisy… this sunny, yellow stripe bedding has a long, lazy summer Sunday morning written all over it.

6. Sorrento Floral Sateen Double Duvet Cover, £27, (was £90); Sorrento Standard Oxford Pillowcase, £8.40, (was £28), The Fine Cotton Company

With a 300-thread-count and elegant sheen, this blue floral print looks bright and airy, with a welcoming white backdrop. Think a voile panel or linen gauze accent curtain for the finishing touch.

7. French Linen Bedding And Bed Sheets – Olive Green, Double Duvet Cover from £95, (was £175); Double Deep Fitted Sheet, £70, (was £109); Standard Housewife Pillowcase Pair, £30, (was £50), Soak & Sleep

With olive green having a moment in the sun, this verdant shade lends itself to rustic interiors, an earthy colour palette, wooden flooring and a vase of dried flowers on a bedside table.

8. Melrose White Waffle Double Duvet Cover, £25.50, (was £85); Melrose White Milan Standard Oxford Pillowcase, £9, (was £30), The Fine Cotton Company

Featuring 200-thread-count woven cotton, with a soft sateen reverse, your bed will benefit from a lively makeover with this bright shade of white – and it’s a clean palette for accenting with a charcoal grey throw, for a modern, monochrome scheme.

9. Glassette Teddy Stripe 100% Cotton Bed Linen: Duvet Cover, Double from £105; Flat Sheet, Double from £79; Pillowcase, Standard, £28; Cotton Loop Top Curtain, £65, Secret Linen Store

Channelling a cool, coastal feel, these blue stripes come with bow tie details and reversible design. With the added bonus of coordinating loop top curtains to evoke that summer beach house vibe. Can you sense the ocean breeze?