How to create a viral-worthy tablescape for Christmas

Celebrating the holiday season and rallying your friends for aperitifs, followed by a jubilant lunch or dinner, calls for a seating plan – and your cue to dial up the drama with the art of tablescaping.

“When it comes to Christmas entertaining, the table is so much more than just a place to eat… it’s where memories are made,” highlights Ashlee Jane, founder of The Suffolk Nest.

“A beautifully styled tablescape sets the tone for the celebration, creating that magical first impression as guests sit down together.”

From soft candlelight to thoughtful personal touches, Ashlee Jane says it’s the details that turn a dinner into an experience.

And with social soirées coming into full swing, there’s a wealth of wondrous decor to help you pull it all together.

Let Ashlee Jane be your guide to creating a tablescape that’s both timeless and Insta-worthy, “one that your guests will talk about, long after the last mince pie has been enjoyed”.

Start with the foundation

Begin with table linens, says Ashlee Jane. “A timeless linen cloth or runner instantly elevates the table, and can be brought out year after year.

“Personally, I love using a simple linen runner on a wooden table to create a lovely contrast; while grounding the centrepiece and giving you a canvas to build upon.”

Create drama with garlands

A foliage-based garland running along the length of the table is the easiest way to add instant continuity and drama, outlines Ashlee Jane. “Faux garlands are perfect for this.”

“For maximum effect, let the garland drape casually over the edge of the table to create a flowing, abundant look that always wows.”

Add texture and depth

She says a plain garland can be beautiful, but weaving in additional stems and branches takes it to another level. “I love using faux berry branches or pinecones for a pop of colour and natural interest.

“This layering creates depth, height and texture, keeping the tablescape visually captivating from every angle.”

Set the mood with candlelight

Nothing beats the atmosphere of candlelight at Christmas…

“Line the table with clusters of candlesticks in varying heights,” suggests Ashlee Jane.

“I like to keep candles all one colour for a more cohesive look, choosing shades that complement the foliage and berries.”

She continues: “Cluster them in odd numbers for a more natural, effortless effect… as the light fades, the warm glow creates instant intimacy and festive charm.”

Weave in festive accents

“Layering in seasonal decor adds that all-important magic.

“Christmas ceramics, from pine trees to little festive houses are perfect for tucking in among the foliage and candlesticks,” suggests Ashlee Jane.

Just like the candles, she says to vary the heights and group them in small clusters. “This creates moments of interest across the table – and makes the whole scheme feel considered.”

Elevate your place settings

“Tablescapes are as much about function as beauty,” emphasises Ashlee Jane.

“Go all out with your best dinnerware and layer up plates, side dishes and bowls to create a sense of luxury and abundance.”

She says to fold napkins simply and tie them with a ribbon, for a soft, tactile finish.

“The ribbon colour should echo the tones in your florals or candles, pulling the look together seamlessly.”

Add a personal touch

Small details make the biggest impact…

“Instead of crackers, consider leaving a thoughtful seasonal gift at each place setting; something that can be both beautiful and memorable.

“Pair this with a handwritten place card, tucked into the ribbon or tied to the gift… it shows your guests you’ve thought about them personally, making them feel extra special.”

Final flourish

“A tablescape doesn’t need to be complicated, it’s about layering simple, beautiful elements in a thoughtful way,” highlights Ashlee Jane.

“By combining timeless linens, abundant foliage, candlelight, festive accents and those all-important personal details, you’ll create a table that feels luxurious, welcoming and truly unforgettable,” she says confidently.