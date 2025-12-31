Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking for ideas on how to keep your decor and interior styling bang up-to-date?

With the focus on new horizons, home and design platform Houzz has gathered insights from its community of homeowners, designers and home improvement professionals to forecast the top home design trends for 2026.

Reflecting a desire for spaces that balance character with comfort, here’s a look at the styles we expect to gain momentum in the year ahead…

Heritage maximalism

“Maximalist interior design has been gaining momentum among UK homeowners for some time, but we expect a heritage-driven twist to emerge,” reveals Kiya Kelly-Paine, Houzz home design trends expert.

“Known as ‘heritage maximalism,’ this design style incorporates nods to British roots while layering in contemporary sensibility, to create a timeless, modern appeal,” she explains.

“Think bold colour palettes, historical motifs and ornate detailing, from furnishings to finishes.”

Mel Massey, founder of Mel Massey Studio, says: “We’ve noticed more clients embracing bold interior design choices, from richly detailed wallpaper and patterned upholstery to dramatic hues.

“At the same time, homeowners are layering in modern touches to personalise their spaces,” highlights Massey.

While these choices may have once felt intimidating, she says visualisation tools such as mood boards give homeowners “the confidence to combine these elements into a look that feels curated, not chaotic.”

Hidden spaces and seamless design

Whether you’re looking to optimise smaller spaces or simply minimise clutter, Kelly-Paine says smart design features, “such as tucked-away home bars and concealable built-ins, can help you achieve a more streamlined, sophisticated look.”

“These hidden spaces give homeowners the best of both worlds: functional features when you need them and seamless design when you don’t,” she adds.

Omar Bhatti, founder and design director at Space Shack says: “As our clients look to personalise their homes, requests for bespoke joinery are becoming more common.

“Not only do these custom solutions add character, but they’re practical and tailored to fit our clients’ lifestyles.”

Immersive visualisation becomes the new blueprint

Homeowners and design professionals alike are increasingly relying on 3D modelling to convey their ideas and explore possibilities, notes Kelly-Paine.

“These visualisation tools are mutually beneficial for homeowners and professionals, as they help to set and manage clear expectations throughout the course of a project,” she explains.

Laura Evans, founder and interior designer at Brick and Stone Interiors, says: “Visualisation tools like 3D floor plans have been a game changer for me and my clients.

“By bringing concepts to life, digital models give my clients a realistic picture of what to expect,” says Evans. “Not only does this ensure we’re aligned throughout the process, but it also helps them communicate any changes proactively.”

Soft simplicity

As homeowners seek to create calming sanctuaries within their homes, Kelly-Paine says photos featuring cocooning spaces with layered neutrals, organic materials and tactile finishes are among the most popular images on Houzz.

“Together, these elements create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels both comfortable and relaxed.”

Evans agrees: “In recent years, our clients have been gravitating toward ‘organic modern’ style, from the bedroom to the kitchen, and everywhere in between.

“As they look to create a softer take on minimalism, homeowners are introducing warm neutrals, texture and organic shapes to create serene, restorative spaces.”

She continues: “We expect to see that trend continue, as it’s a widely adaptable aesthetic that works well across home design styles.”

The return of dark wood

“Dark wood tones such as walnut and mahogany are re-emerging, as homeowners strive to bring a sense of depth to their interiors,” says Kelly-Paine.

Moreover, she says searches on Houzz reflect this resurgence, with googling for ‘dark wood’ rising 187% in the first three quarters of the year compared with the same period in 2024.

Bhatti says: “For years, many homeowners have favoured lighter wood tones and whitewashed finishes, but recently clients have been showing an interest in deeper, more dramatic wood tones.

“Whether that be for kitchen joinery, bespoke built-ins or even wall cladding. To offset darker wood tones, we often pair them with warm metals or textured stone for a more balanced look,” he explains.

Transparent renovation projects

Kelly-Paine says research shows homeowners are eager to have more transparency throughout the renovation process. “41% said a clearer timeline would have improved their project experience.

“And almost the same share wanted better communication from their pros (40%).”

Indeed, Bhatti says access to a real-time communication platform has been instrumental with his clients. “It makes for much smoother collaboration; clients stay informed with access to real-time project updates and as a result, they feel less stressed and more empowered throughout the process.

“Considering how effective it is, I’d expect this type of collaborative software to be adopted more widely across the industry.”

Lighting as art

From sculptural alabaster pendants to playful glass forms, homeowners are introducing statement lighting to transform their spaces in more ways than one, outlines Kelly-Paine.

“Of course, lighting plays the functional role of illuminating a space, but when thoughtfully selected and positioned, lighting fixtures can be standalone works of art.”

Massey says: “Lighting fixtures have become more of a focal point among our clients, as they look to infuse personality or even a bit of drama into their spaces.

“For anyone considering statement lighting, it’s worth using visualisation tools to understand how a fixture will sit within the space before making a final decision,” she advises.