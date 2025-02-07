Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore has opened up on how she has maintained her relationship with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their children despite the couple ending their marriage more than two decades ago.

Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, was married to Moore for 13 years before they broke up in 2000. During that time they had three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The two have remained close, with Moore rallying around her former partner since his diagnosis and sharing regular updates about his condition.

According to Variety, Moore visits Willis every week and does her best to ensure his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the couple’s children all feel supported.

“I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” Moore told the publication. “There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” said the 62-year-old. “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

open image in gallery Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and Emma Heming Willis ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, Rumer Willis shared her appreciation for how her parents have handled co-parenting after their divorce.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the 36-year-old said: “ I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and me, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what.”

In January, Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet tribute to his ex-wife, Demi Moore, after her Golden Globes win.

The 46-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to react to Moore winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance.

“We are screaming over here!!!” Emma wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a video Moore posted at the Golden Globes. “Congratulations @demimoore!!!!”

open image in gallery Demi Moore in The Substance ( © Universal Studios )

Moore recently gained her first-ever Oscar nomination for The Substance. The extreme body horror sees her play a fading Hollywood star who takes a black market drug to enhance her appearance and revitalise her career.