Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Demi Moore has given an update about her ex-husband Bruce Willis’s health, more than a year after his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis was revealed to the public.

In February 2023, the Die Hard star’s family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis, announced he was diagnosed with FTD. The news came one year after his family revealed he was “stepping away” from his acting responsibilities after being diagnosed with aphasia.

During a discussion at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 13, the 61-year-old actor made a candid comment about Willis, to whom she was married for 13 years.

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” The Substance star said to the audience. “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”

She then shared something that she and her family have always kept in mind, amid Willis’ symptoms of his disease.

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game,” she explained. “But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

open image in gallery Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in 2018 ( Getty Images )

Moore then explained that she visited Willis “two days ago,” alongside their daughter Rumer, 36, and her one-year-old daughter, Louetta. The former couple share two other adult children: Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Moore gave a similar update on Willis’s condition. “Given the givens, he’s in a stable place,” she explained.

In March 2022, the actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that can lead to difficulties comprehending, speaking, reading, or writing.

However, last year, Willis’ family issued a statement with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration to reveal they had a clearer diagnosis: FTD. After calling the condition “a cruel disease,” they also said that “FTD is the most common form of dementia.” In addition, “because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they wrote.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.”

Willis’ family has continued to share how he’s coping with the health condition. “He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, and is hard,” Tallulah said during an episode of Today last month. “There’s painful days, but there’s so much love.”

She also explained that since Willis’ dementia diagnosis was announced, she’s learned to spend her time more wisely and be appreciative of any time she is able to spend with her family, especially her dad.

“It’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we’d be best friends,” she said. “I think he’s very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present.”