Kristen Bell’s husband raises eyebrows after he shared a naked photo of her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, has been inundated with comments from fellow celebrities after he shared a nude picture of his wife to celebrate her Emmy nomination.

The 44-year-old was nominated for Best Comedy Actress for her performance as the lead character Joanne in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

It’s the first time that the Veronica Mars star has ever been nominated for an Emmy and, to celebrate the occasion, Shepard shared a candid but censored photo of Bell, who appeared to be practising yoga outside while completely naked.

On Instagram, Shepard wrote in the caption of his post: “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy-nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

The post has since gone viral, attracting more than 187,000 likes and thousands of comments, including one from Gwyneth Paltrow, who said: “Oh my god, Dax.”

Elsewhere, Parenthood star Mae Whitman said that the post was “incredible form,” while Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev quipped: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl! Suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!”

Meanwhile, the American stage actor Jonathan Gregg joked: “I hope the makers of those socks are paying well for this ugc [user-generated content].”

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two daughters. The couple met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend. A few weeks later, they attended a Detroit Red Wings ice hockey game together and soon started dating. They got engaged in 2010 and married three years later, the same year that they welcomed their first child, Lincoln. They had a second child, Delta, the following year.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell ( AFP via Getty Images )

In September 2024, Shepard, best known for his podcast Armchair Expert, shot down speculation that he and Bell were swingers, who threw regular sex parties.

“There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids,” Shepard explained on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“My favourite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’” He clarified that their friends were “teasing, of course, because they know us and they know we are not hosting swinger parties”.