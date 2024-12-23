Davina McCall supported after revealing scar from brain tumour surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Messages of support have flooded in for Davina McCall after she showed off scars from her brain tumour surgery.

The 57-year-old TV presenter and Masked Singer judge underwent a successful operation to remove a 14mm-wide benign tumour, a colloid cyst, from her brain, in November.

She made her first public appearance this month as she delivered a moving speech, in which she paid tribute to her late sister and ex father-in-law from who both died of a brain tumour.

However, she appears to be returning to normality as her partner and hairdresser Michael Douglas gave her a haircut over the weekend.

In a post on his business Instagram, @MDLondon, Douglas is seen standing behind McCall as he plays with her hair.

“Just another day at the office,” he began. “My model today is called Davina and she’s had a few difficulties with her hair in recent weeks, some of it’s gone.”

McCall then parted her hair to show deep scars on both sides of her head.

“There you go, look at that,” said her partner. “I didn’t do that,” he joked.

Douglas gave his partner Davina a hair cut ( Instagram/MDLondon )

As the couple chatted back and forth about hair and Morgana Robinson’s impression of EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy during the cut, messages of support and praise flooded in for the couple.

“There is nothing like real love to help you through these hard times Davina,” wrote one person. “I follow you and Michael because you are real and genuine people”.

“Lovely seeing Davina back in the chair,” wrote another, as others said the star was “looking well”.

In a previous statement, McCall said the benign brain tumour, a colloid cyst, was discovered after she was offered a courtesy health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

According to the charity Braintrust, such tumours are not cancerous; such cysts tend to grow slowly.

McCall described it as a “big” tumour, 14mm wide, adding: “It needs to come out, because if it grows, it would be bad.”

“Something that keeps coming up for me is this word ‘courage’, bravery and being strong. It’s a lot about entering into this next phase of my life and what does that look like,” she told followers before the surgery.