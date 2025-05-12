Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham honored Mother’s Day with a picture of his wife and four kids, including his eldest son, Brooklyn, amid speculation that they’re not on good terms.

The soccer star shared a post on his Instagram Story featuring a throwback shot of Victoria Beckham with Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US happy Mother’s Day,” the England FC legend wrote, tagging the Instagram accounts of all of his children in the post.

David’s tribute to his family comes just one week after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were absent from his 50th birthday party.

Based on pictures and videos that surfaced of David’s big day, it’s clear that only Cruz, Romeo, Harper, and Victoria were the immediate family members in attendance.

Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull, 24, who wore a black satin dress, while Cruz was arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 29, dressed in a lilac satin maxi dress.

open image in gallery David Beckham shared a photo with all his children for Mother’s Day in the U.S. ( Instagram/David Beckham )

Brooklyn and Nicola’s representative told E! News that the pair had planned on attending the weekend affair, which is why they didn’t go to the 2025 Met Gala.

“Nicola and Brooklyn were never confirmed to attend the Met in hopes they could see David and celebrate his birthday with him that week, weekend instead,” the source said.

However, the couple stayed home in Los Angeles instead.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham (right) is rumored to be feuding with his younger brother, Romeo ( Getty Images )

Brooklyn’s absence from his dad’s birthday comes amid a rumored rift between him and Romeo over his new girlfriend, Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ. Brooklyn’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Brooklyn and Nicola also skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event.

Before dating Turnbull, Romeo was in a relationship with model Mia Regan for five years. Turnbull previously dated Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco Ritchie.

David’s Saturday night festivities were just one of the many celebrations for the ex-footballer’s birthday, following his previous black-tie affair at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March, which Brooklyn and Nicola were also noticeably absent from.

The celebrations kicked off early with a family party at his lavish £10 million ($13.17 million) Cotswolds home. The family then flew out of Oxford on Friday aboard their private jet for a trip to France, beginning in Bordeaux before heading to Paris for a luxury dinner.

Romeo shared a birthday message to his dad on social media, dubbing David “the most amazing role model.” Cruz also posted a photo with the former England player, writing, “I love you so much dad.”