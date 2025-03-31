Dave Coulier shares update on cancer battle after completing last round of chemo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

chemotherapy amid his ongoing battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system.

In a new interview with Parade published March 31, the 65-year-old actor said he “felt pretty sick” after he underwent the final round of chemo in February.

“I didn't know that I had caught a virus. I was in bed for about 10 days just trying to figure out, ‘Do I have a cold? Am I just feeling the ramifications of this cumulative effect of the chemo? What is going on?’” he recalled.

According to Coulier, doctors found “Ground-glass opacity” in a scan of his lungs, meaning there were what looked like little particles of glass and “hazy gray areas” deposited at the bottom. Medical News Today says these “areas” show increased density inside the lungs which could be a sign of pneumonia or other respiratory disorders.

Coulier said this, in addition to having a common cold, “wreaked havoc” on his weakened immune system and if he hadn’t gone in for a check-up, his doctors told him they might not have been able to help.

Fortunately, he received a positive update on his cancer battle from his most recent PET scan. According to Coulier, his doctors didn’t find any more cancer cells.

Dave Coulier reveals doctors found ‘Ground-glass opacity’ in a CT scan of his lungs after his final round of chemotherapy ( Getty Images )

While that was good news for him, Coulier admitted he won’t be officially “out of the woods” until he receives the results of his recent CAT scan to determine whether the cancer is actually “in the rear-view mirror.” He did, however, mention the chemotherapy treatment combined with the type of lymphoma he has could have a “very high” curability rate.

Elsewhere during the interview, the Fuller House actor explained how each round of chemotherapy resulted in worsening symptoms.

“So neuropathy, which I hadn't experienced before, started to increase. Nausea started to increase. Dizziness started to increase,” he explained. “They call it chemo brain, where you're a bit foggy — that started to increase. My days of being able to get up and walk around and be active started to decrease. Some days, I just didn't want to do anything.”

After this past round of chemotherapy in February, Coulier couldn’t make it out of bed.

“Though I wanted to move around and go out and, you know, work around the house, I just couldn't,” he said. “There was so much cancer-related fatigue that got progressively worse and worse and worse, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is how it's going to go.’”

Coulier announced his cancer diagnosis during a November 2024 appearance on the Today show, revealing he had a “very aggressive” form of stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells, causing them to grow abnormally and can form tumors throughout the body, according to Mayo Clinic. Stage 3 usually means that the cancer is large and may have spread to surrounding tissues or lymph nodes.

The sitcom star said he received his diagnosis after having experienced symptoms months prior and finding a large lump on his groin.

“It swelled up immediately,” he said of the lump. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.’”

When he went to visit the doctor, Coulier was told he had cancer.

“The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute – cancer?’” he remembered. “[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

Despite his diagnosis, Coulier is grateful for his growing family. The on-screen star became a grandfather last week when his son Luc welcomed his first baby with his wife Alex on March 27.

“We're so excited. My son and his wife live in California, so we'll be making multiple trips to see that little boy,” Coulier said of him and his wife Melissa’s plans to visit their newborn grandchild.