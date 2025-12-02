Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full House star Dave Coulier reveals new cancer diagnosis months after last round of chemo

Coulier was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2024

Brittany Miller
Tuesday 02 December 2025 09:25 EST
Dave Coulier has revealed a new cancer diagnosis, months after completing treatment for stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the Today show, the Full House alum, 66, announced he was diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer.

He explained that the cancer was found during a routine check-up and a PET scan, and was not related to his previous cancer diagnosis.

“So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up, and something flared on the PET scan,” he said. “It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

His current course of treatment will have him undergo 35 rounds of radiation, with the course being completed on December 31.

‘It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,’ Coulier said
‘It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,’ Coulier said (Getty Images)

When asked about the prognosis by Craig Melvin, Coulier explained that there is a high success rate, noting how lucky he was to have it detected early.

“Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma,” he said. “So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies, breast exams, and prostate exams they will save your life.”

