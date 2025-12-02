Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Coulier has revealed a new cancer diagnosis, months after completing treatment for stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the Today show, the Full House alum, 66, announced he was diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer.

He explained that the cancer was found during a routine check-up and a PET scan, and was not related to his previous cancer diagnosis.

“So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up, and something flared on the PET scan,” he said. “It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

His current course of treatment will have him undergo 35 rounds of radiation, with the course being completed on December 31.

‘It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,’ Coulier said ( Getty Images )

When asked about the prognosis by Craig Melvin, Coulier explained that there is a high success rate, noting how lucky he was to have it detected early.

“Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma,” he said. “So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies, breast exams, and prostate exams they will save your life.”

