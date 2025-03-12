Danny Dyer shares verdict on daughter’s Love Island romance with Jack Fincham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer has revealed how he truly felt about his daughter’s Love Island romance with Jack Fincham.

The EastEnders actor, 47, was the last to be told about his then 22-year-old daughter Dani appearing on the reality dating show in 2018 as he disapproved of the career move.

Dyer admitted Fincham, who fell for and went on to win the competition with Dani, behaved very differently on screen compared to in real life.

Speaking on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, he said: “I didn’t want her to go on Love Island…You know, they encouraged them to go into a room and have a roll about and stuff.

“She’s entitled to have sex and have amazing times,” he added. “But I don’t want to watch that on the telly. So, I had a bit of that going on, and then she didn’t tell me.”

The soap actor explained: “I was the last one to be told. And then she got in the car and just left. And then you just become a viewer. You don’t get no contact from no producers or anything like that.”

Dani, who had been working in a pub prior to Love Island, garnered millions of fans while appearing on the reality dating show, with A-listers including Margot Robbie and Eddie Redmayne showing support for her in interviews.

After winning the show, she moved “immediately” out of her family home and into a penthouse in Canary Wharf.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer has revealed how he felt about daughter Dani’s ‘Love Island’ romance ( Getty/ITV )

Dyer admitted he cried “every single night” watching his daughter in the competition. “I couldn’t have wrote a better script for her,” he said. “She was just herself and normal and sort of, quite vulnerable.”

However, despite being crowned Love Island winners, Dani and Fincham split under a year after leaving the competition. In January, he was released on bail after being jailed for dangerous dog offences.

Dyer said of Fincham: “I didn't really meet him. To be honest with you, it turned out he wasn't what he was on the telly.

“If you think about you in a villa, it's a structured show. There's no phones, there's no distractions. How real can you be? It's only when you get out. And so look, they made a go of it. It didn't work out.”

open image in gallery Dani won the reality dating show alongside Jack Fincham in 2018

Elsewhere in the interview, Dyer revealed he was “fuming” after Love Island producers made Dani think Fincham was cheating on her during the show’s Casa Amor segment.

Dyer’s daughter was left distraught after being sent a video postcard showing Fincham speaking with his ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones, implying something had happened between them when it hadn’t.

Love Island fans criticised the “cruel” production technique with 2,525 viewers complaining to Ofcom – a figure that broke the then-record for the highest number of complaints in the show’s history.

open image in gallery The couple split just months after the show aired ( PA )

“They sort of made it look like he was cheating on her,” Dyer reflected. “I was fuming. I was like I want numbers, I want f***ing numbers.

“They pretended he was sleeping outside on a bed, and she was crying her eyes out, and I knew this was gonna happen to me. How could you do it to this poor child?”

“So, yeah, really hard to watch, but she came out,” he added. “She really just went with it. She got a clothing range. She's such a beautiful kid. I'm so proud. I'm proud of all my babies.”