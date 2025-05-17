Tracy Beaker star Daniel Harmer opens up about ‘traumatic’ five day labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dani Harmer has opened up about her terrifying five-day labour, which resulted in an emergency caesarean.

The 36-year-old actor, who is known for her starring role in the CBBC TV adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s novel The Story of Tracy Beaker welcomed her first child with her partner Simon Brough in 2016 and waited six years to have her second baby, Rowan in 2022.

Harmer revealed both she and Brough feared that she and their first born would lose their lives during the lengthy labour, which took the star “a really long time to get over” before having her second child.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on her Channel 5 show, Harmer said: “I had a really traumatic first birth, with my first Avarie-Belle. I was in labour with her for five days which then resulted in an emergency cesarean - which is very different to an elective one.”

She explained: “It was really really scary. Not just for me but for my partner as well. I think it was more traumatic for him because he had to witness the whole thing. And it was scary for him thinking that he might not only lose his baby but he might lose me as well.”

Harmer said she didn’t remember much of the labour as she was placed on numerous different drugs by doctors. “But it was an experience I really didn’t want to have to repeat, so when we fell pregnant with my second, I really wanted to go for an elective caesarean,” she reflected.

“I found that they were really trying to persuade me to go for a natural birth and I said to them unless you can guarantee me that I’m going to give birth naturally, one hundred percent, then otherwise I will want an elective one.”

Harmer and Brough’s second child, Rowan, was born in February 2022, with the actor revealing she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes a month before she gave birth for the second time.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that can develop at any time during pregnancy and usually disappears after the baby is born.

“Not quite how I wanted to end this pregnancy but super glad we found out when we did, Harmer wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Newly diagnosed gestational diabetes so any tips are welcome! Sending love to those who've had it throughout their pregnancy.”

