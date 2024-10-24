Man hires influencers to tell his wife that he wants a divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has reportedly hired two social media influencers to make a Cameo video to tell his wife that he wants a divorce.

Divorce rates are said to be at their lowest numbers within 50 years due to the cost of living crisis, with couples holding off a legal separation due to the financial challenges involved.

Regardless of the complications involved, breaking the news to a significant other about wanting a divorce is never going to be easy but maybe asking a pair of influencers to do it for you isn’t a particularly good idea either.

On 23 October, the duo known as the Voros Twins or the “Da Vinki Twins” posted on X/Twitter that they had received a request on the personalised video platform Cameo from a man wanting to tell his wife they were separating.

The twins wrote: “Someone ordered a Cameo from us, and they said they want to get a ‘Da-vorce.’”

In the clip, which has since been shared on TikTok, the brothers say: “What’s up, Victoria! We just want to say that David loved you so much, but he doesn’t love you anymore! And he wants to get a ‘Da-vorce!”

The duo concluded the video by saying “Da separately” as they jumped up and down with their arms in the air.

For those that are blissfully unaware, Chris and Patrick Vörös are a pair of Hungarian Canadian influencers and professional wrestlers who went viral in 2020 after mispronouncing Leonardo Da Vinci’s name, incorrectly saying “Da Vinki” instead.

In June 2022, they were spotted queueing in The Louvre to see Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting.

The clip has since gone viral, with more than one million views at the time of writing and it goes without saying that people are absolutely stunned.

One person wrote: “If my husband of years sent this video you would see me on the news that night.”

A second said: “If this is how I found out I got a divorce, I would never recover from that, it would be traumatising.”

A second joked: “If I ever get divorced, I want it to be done like this.”

While a fourth added: “I wouldn’t even be mad if someone sent this to me as a divorce.”

Others noticed an unfortunate correlation between a celebrity couple, with one person asking: “Can someone verify that the Beckhams are still registered as married?”