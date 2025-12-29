Cynthia Erivo details weird habits she does to preserve her voice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cynthia Erivo has spoken about the lengths she is willing to go to keep her voice in pristine shape.

The Wicked: For Good star said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday how she has handled taking care of her voice throughout the years, filled with promoting both Wicked films, her album’s release in June, and performances at Coachella.

“I’m always taking care of it,” she told the publication about her voice. “I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’m a crazy person. I don’t eat anything on planes. I bring everything with me: my tea, my water.”

“Someone made a meme of the mug that I carry around because I have it with me everywhere. I have it in several different colors. I will not be without it because I want my tea to always be warm enough to hydrate me.”

Erivo continued: “That’s just how I exist. I will do whatever I need to make sure she’s okay — except apparently take a break.”

The Harriet actor explained that she chooses not to say no very often, noting that she will not turn down any opportunities that might “force me to find something else in my character.”

“The problem is a lot of those things are showing up right now, so I’m not saying no very often, but I do say no,” she said.

Currently, the actor and singer is rehearsing for her one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The show will be running in London’s West End from February 3 to May 31.

Erivo will also be involved in Suzie Miller's stage-to-screen Prima Facie and Tomi Adeyemi's page-to-screen Children of Blood and Bone, which is expected in theaters on January 15, 2027.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her role in Children of Blood and Bone, she admitted just how hectic it was to be filming in the middle of awards season, which included horseback riding lessons, combat training and dialect coaching.

“We were doing all of that whilst doing awards season at the same time, and literally the day I had to get to South Africa to start hair, makeup, costume, all of that was the day after the Oscars,” she said. “My flight was in the morning. So, when I say the day after, I mean the night of the Oscars.”

She added, “I had to come home. My nails had to be changed that night because I had embellishments galore all over them, so we had to get it back down to zero, and then I got on a plane that morning; 5:00 a.m. I was in the car off to the airport.”