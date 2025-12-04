National Cookie Day: Where to find the best freebies and deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Cookie Day is upon us, and there’s no better excuse to indulge in something warm, gooey, and straight from the oven.

Whether you prefer a classic chocolate chip, a soft-baked sugar cookie, or something loaded with festive flavours, today is all about giving in to that sweet tooth.

And while plenty of chains are rolling out promotions on cookie-adjacent treats, a handful of brands are going all-in with proper deals and genuine freebies.

We’ve rounded up the standout offers so you can celebrate the holiday the way it was meant to be celebrated — with a cookie in hand.

Insomnia Cookies

In honor of National Cookie Day, Insomnia Cookies is offering one Free Classic Cookie to customers, with the option of buying a Deluxe Cookie for only a dollar.

Plus, early birds have even more incentive to head to Insomnia Cookies when doors open. The chain is giving away a free Snowball Classic — a buttercream-filled, powdered-sugar-dusted cookie finished with a touch of edible glitter — to the first customers in line. And if you happen to unwrap one of the limited-edition versions with a purple buttercream centre, you’ll score the ultimate prize: a year’s supply of free cookies from the brand.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ has announced a slew of new cookie-inspired beverages to celebrate the occasion, such as the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte with Cookie Butter Cold Foam.

Other new drinks include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, the Cookie Butter Shakin’ Espresso and the Cookie Butter Oat Iced Chai Latte.

To keep the celebration going, Dunkin’ Rewards members earn triple points on all espresso beverages in honor of National Cookie Day today.

Crumbl

Crumbl is celebrating with a nod to the viral “67” slang term. When customers buy a six-pack of cookies in Crumbl stores December 4, they will get their seventh item for free.

Nestle Toll House

Nestle Toll House is offering a free online deal on National Cookie Day. The baking brand is giving away Cookie Taco Kits online, starting December 4 at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The kit includes Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roll, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, and a taco stand. Winners will also get a $25 gift card to cover any other ingredients they need for their cookie or holiday recipes.

Pepperidge Farm

Starting December 4 at 9 a.m., Pepperidge Farm’s website is giving customers a chance to send a free Holiday Cookie Courier cookie gram to anyone they’d like. Along with a personalized note for a friend or family member, the gift includes two full bags of Pepperidge Farm’s Chessmen Holiday Nog and Milano Mint Chocolate cookies.

Panera Bread

On National Cookie Day, customers who are a part of Panera’s rewards program, MyPanera, will get a limited-time Buy One, Get One cookie reward. Cookie options at Panera for this deal include Chocolate Chippers, Candy Cookies, Oatmeal with Berries, or the seasonal frosted Mitten Cookie.

Jimmy John’s

On December 4, Jimmy John’s is offering customers a free Holiday Magic Cookie when they make an online purchase of five dollars or more. The soft and chewy sugar cookie is made with green and red M&M’s, perfect for the holiday season.