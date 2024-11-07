Courteney Cox discloses Jennifer Aniston’s secret to making home smell good

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Courteney Cox has revealed the simple way her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston manages to keep her home smelling so good.

Aniston and Cox have been real-life friends since they started working together on the hit sitcom which turned them both into household names, along with Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

Aside from their acting careers, it would also appear that the friends have supported each other’s ventures away from the entertainment world.

During an interview with Marie Claire on TikTok, Cox was asked which of her friends had the best-smelling house. The 60-year-old didn’t hesitate in her answer.

“Out of all my friends, I’m going to say Jennifer Aniston,” Cox said. “And that’s because she is burning my candle from Home Court by Cece. That’s the one she likes the best and that’s my personal scent.”

“And I’m not kidding - that actually is her favourite candle,” she added.

The Cece Candle costs $65 (£50) and reportedly contains a scent of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather.

Cox launched her Courteney’s Homecourt line in 2022, selling both homeware and skincare products.

This is further evidence of just how close Aniston and Cox are as friends.

Two years ago, Aniston was spotted wearing a dress that Cox had worn almost two decades previously.

In June 2022, Aniston made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 55-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Cox.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.

Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston pose at the after party for the premiere of Netflix's ‘Dumplin’ ( Getty Images )

“Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she wrote on the Instagram story, alongside a screen grab of Cox’s character Monica Gellar wearing the dress during a season eight episode.

In May 2021, Aniston previously revealed that she had stolen the frock from the Friends wardrobe department after the show had wrapped in 2004.

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” Aniston told People at the time. “I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves.”