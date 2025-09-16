Costco recalls signature prosecco over danger risk — but urges customers not to return item to stores
The affected prosecco was sold in 12 states
Costco is recalling its signature Kirkland brand prosecco after learning that the bottles could shatter, posing a dangerous risk to customers.
The retailer sent a notice to all members who purchased bottles of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene because the unopened bottles could shatter, even when not being handled or in use.
Affected bottles were sold between April 25 and August 26 in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
In a departure from typical recall protocol due to the danger risk posed by the bottles, Costco has asked customers not to return the item.
“Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote to shoppers.
Customers were further advised to dispose of the bottles by wrapping them in paper towels and then placing them in plastic bags before putting the bottles in the garbage to avoid any injuries if the glass shatters.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Costco said.
The recall only affects item number 1879870. It’s not clear how many cases of prosecco were affected.
Members will receive a full refund upon bringing in their copy of the mailed notice.
Customers with further questions can contact Ethica Wines using the email address: customercare@ethicawines.com or use its customer care phone number at (786) 810-7132.
The prosecco issue comes less than one week after Costco issued a recall notice Thursday for its Dubai-Style Chocolate, made by Rolling Pin, saying the packaging noted that the snack contained gluten when the label should have said it contained wheat.
Affected chocolates, filled with a pistachio spread and Kataifi pastry, were sold to Costco members between May 1, 2025, and August 29, 2025.
“We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat,” Rolling Pin said in a statement in Costco’s announcement. “In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement.”
There haven’t been any illnesses due to the product reported to date.
Still, customers who have the recalled chocolate are urged to return it to Costco for a full refund.
