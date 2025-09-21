Costco recalls popular ready-to-eat item over possible listeria contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco is recalling its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke over contamination concerns.

The recall was initiated on Saturday by Western United Fish Company, as the Kent, Washington-based brand discovered the green onions used in the bowl may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria, according to a recent report from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The report affects 3,314.7 pounds of the product, which has the item number 17193, and a sell-by date of September 22. The poke bowls were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers with a packed date of September 18.

The affected products were sold in the deli section of Costco warehouses in 32 states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

While there have been no illnesses reported to date, customers are urged to dispose of the product and return to their local Costco to receive a full refund.

open image in gallery Costco recalled its signature Kirkland brand prosecco earlier this week ( AFP via Getty Images )

Infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

“Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. Monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA notes.

open image in gallery Over 3,000 pounds of the product were recalled ( FDA )

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

The poke recall comes a few days after Costco recalled its signature Kirkland brand prosecco after learning that the bottles could shatter, posing a dangerous risk to customers.

The retailer sent a notice to all members who purchased bottles of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene because the unopened bottles could shatter, even when not being handled or in use.

Affected bottles were sold between April 25 and August 26 in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

In a departure from typical recall protocol due to the danger risk posed by the bottles, Costco has asked customers not to return the item.

“Do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately … to avoid risk from shattered glass,” Costco wrote to shoppers.

Customers were further advised to dispose of the bottles by wrapping them in paper towels and then placing them in plastic bags before putting the bottles in the garbage to avoid any injuries if the glass shatters.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Costco said.

The recall only affects item number 1879870. It’s not clear how many cases of prosecco were affected.

Members will receive a full refund upon bringing in their copy of the mailed notice.