Corn puff snacks recalled over possible ‘life-threatening’ allergy risk

A popular corn puff snack has been recalled for not listing milk as an allergen on the package.

On Monday (January 20) the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall on the curry-flavored Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack bags claiming that they “contain undeclared milk.” The recall only applies to the 2.46-ounce bags of the Shirakiku brand snacks.

The snacks were distributed nationwide in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI and Mexico within retail stores, restaurants, and online businesses. The UPC on the bag reads 07441078512 and will be located on the back right side of the package.

The FDA’s press release states that Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. first announced the recall on January 17, after discovering that the product contained milk.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products,” the FDA said.

The last group of bags that did not list milk as an ingredient were shipped on January 10. As of Tuesday (January 21), no one has reported an illness because of the recall.

The curry-flavored Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack was distributed to 38 states and Mexico ( FDA )

Anyone who has purchased the snacks is encouraged to return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

The recall comes shortly after six different brands of eggs were recalled in Canada due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Golden Valley, Compliments, Foremost, IGA, No Name, and Western Family eggs on Saturday (January 18). The recall applies to different packages and sizes of eggs.

Only specific lot numbers of the eggs have been affected. A list of lot numbers is available on the CFIA website.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that’s found in the intestines of animals and humans and can cause food poisoning. The highest-risk foods tend to be animal products, such as raw meat, unpasteurized milk, undercooked poultry, and eggs, but salmonella can also contaminate fruit and vegetables through fertilizer used on crops.

2024 witnessed an unexplained rise in food recalls. In September, Lactaid Milk was recalled in 27 states due to concerns about possible allergen contamination.

That same month, a popular macaroni and cheese brand, Reser’s Fine Foods, recalled two products sold across five states over concerns of potential bacteria contamination.

At the time, the company initiated the recall of its “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese” and “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese White Cheddar,” as part of a larger recall of its deli salads and refrigerated products. The recall was issued over concerns that products had become spoiled due to “temperature abuse.”