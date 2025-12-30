5 things to consider if you’re thinking of getting a loft conversion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of us love a building project, especially if the end goal is geared towards creating more room in your existing home.

And when it comes to a loft conversion, not only can it provide a significant amount of additional space, but the added bonus of an extra room… without the hassle or cost of upping sticks and moving.

Here, Costel Radescu, founder of CR Group, highlights top five things to consider before embarking on your loft conversion journey…

1. Planning permission

The first step is to check whether your loft conversion requires planning permission, underlines Radescu.

Some conversions can be completed under ‘permitted development,’ which allows certain work without formal approval.

Common examples include…

Dormer conversions: Often allowed under permitted development, as long as they don’t exceed the height of the existing roof; or extend beyond the roof slope, explains Radescu.

Velux or roof light conversions: Typically don’t require planning permission if the roof structure isn’t significantly altered, he says.

Hip to gable conversions: May be permitted if height and volume restrictions are met.

However, planning permission is required if…

“The property is in a conservation area. Your home is listed or in the curtilage of a listed building. Your conversion exceeds the volume limits of permitted development rights.

“Your builder or architect can advise,” says Radescu. “But it’s also worth checking your local council’s planning section online.”

He says useful resources include…

The Planning Portal: A national guide to planning permissions and permitted development.

Consulting a planning professional or architect: For tailored advice on your property and locality.

“Keep in mind, if planning permission is required, costs can vary widely, from around £300 to £2,000 for the application; and additional fees for design, surveys, and professional services.

“Knowing upfront whether you need permission will help you manage your budget more effectively.”

2. Budget, costs, and builder selection

As Radescu points out, a loft conversion is a significant investment – so having a clear budget is essential.

Moreover, he says costs vary depending on size, design, and materials used but suggests the following as a starting budget…

Basic loft conversion: £30,000–£60,000

Dormer conversion: £60,000–£90,000

Hip to gable conversion: £90,000–£120,000

Luxury/high-end conversion: £130,000+

It’s worth discussing your budget with your builder, adds Radescu, so they can advise on a loft conversion that can deliver what you need – but stick within your budget.

He says they can also advise on where to cut costs to deliver your main objective, especially if it’s as much space as possible.

Once you have a budget, consult at least three builders, he advises.

Key considerations to factor in include…

Quotes: Ask for detailed breakdowns of construction costs, design fees, and potential extras.

Project management: Ensure they handle planning permissions and approvals.

References and reviews: Check client feedback for reliability and quality.

Timeline: Understand expected completion and potential delays.

Warranty and aftercare: Confirm guarantees and post-build support.

“Local recommendations are invaluable,” highlights Radescu.

“Neighbours who’ve completed loft conversions can point you towards reliable builders who know the area and property type.

“Some [builders are] worth a slightly higher price for smoother, faster results,” he adds.

3. Design and space

Think carefully about how you want to use your new loft, advises the property renovation expert. “Will it be an extra bedroom with an ensuite? A home office or playroom?”

“Maximising natural light and efficient space use is key,” highlights Radescu.

“Remember, your existing loft space will be lost… so built-in storage like eaves cupboards or wardrobes is essential, unless you have alternative storage solutions.”

Garden sheds can supplement external storage, he suggests. He also says to plan carefully, as in-built storage may affect floor space.

He continues: “Window placement is crucial, consider whether a dormer or roof lights will provide the light and space you need.

“Planning now for maximum space will help avoid regrets later, even if it means stretching your budget slightly.”

4. Building regulations and safety

As Radescu explains, loft conversions must comply with building regulations covering structural integrity, insulation, and fire safety.

“While your builder should guide you, understanding the requirements yourself helps you make informed decisions.

“If your conversion impacts other parts of the home, especially open-plan areas, you may need fire doors or sprinklers.”

Knowing these requirements early can prevent unexpected costs, underlines Radescu. “And a good builder will discuss them during the initial consultation.”

5. Impact on property value

A loft conversion typically increases property value, but he says it’s wise to research similar homes in your area; or speak to a local estate agent to estimate potential returns.

“Consider this, will the money spent on your conversion exceed the potential increase in value? Even if not, property prices generally rise over time, so long-term value gains are likely.”

He continues: “Many homeowners choose to expand rather than move because they love their area, local schools, transport links, or neighbours.”

Understanding your potential return helps you decide on extra features and ensures your project aligns with your goals, outlines Radescu.

“Adding a loft conversion is a fantastic way to maximise space and improve your home.

“Doing your homework upfront ensures you stay informed, avoid overspending, and complete your project on time and within budget.”