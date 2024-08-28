Coco Gauff says TikTok comment shifted perspective as she begins US Open with victory

Support truly

Coco Gauff reveals a TikTok comment shifted her perspective after she won her first game at the 2024 US Open.

On 26 August, the 20-year-old US Open champion defended her title with a 6-2 6-0 win over Varvara Gracheva, taking only one hour and six minutes to move into the tournament’s second round. Ranking third globally, Gauff brought her best to the court after a few struggles in the second half of the season, with a recent loss in her first match at the Cincinnati Open.

She noted that a comment from a TikTok follower helped her get her head back in the game, saying: “Somebody commented on my TikTok and they were like: ‘You’ve won in life, literally and figuratively, and there’s no point in piling pressure on yourself on a victory lap.’”

“I’m just treating this tournament like that,” she continued. “If you defend something, that means you won something. If you did it, that means you can do it again. So whether I do it again this year or not, I am going to do it again, whether it’s 2024 or not - I will do it again.”

Since shifting her mindset, she said she’s been able to enjoy her time at the tournament.

“If I played this last week I feel like it would be really difficult, but my perspective has changed a lot over seven days,” she explained. “I was just trying to enjoy the match. I enjoyed it today and obviously it was straightforward, but even if it was tighter these are the moments you live for. I am just happy to be back on this court and playing like I did.”

She added, “I know the last few weeks have been a little bit tough and I think this has been the best tennis I have played in a while.”

Advancing into the next round, Gauff is set to play against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. The 37-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist advanced to round two with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Argentina qualifier Solana Sierra. Gauff will have to watch out for Maria’s wicked backhand slice if she wants to make it to the next round.

Gauff’s victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium was the site of her last US Open win, where she pulled off a nailbiting three-set victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Her win secured Gauff’s first Grand Slam title of her career and catapulted her into global stardom at 19 years old.