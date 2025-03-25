Coca-Cola cases recalled due to plastic contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola has issued a recall on select cases of its soda due to foreign object contamination.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC issued the voluntary recall earlier this month, according to a report shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A total of 864 cases — each of which has 12 Coca-Cola cans — have been recalled because they were contaminated with plastic. This means that more than 10,000 cans of soda were affected by the recall.

According to the FDA, each of the affected cans has a UPC of 0 49000-00634 6. The targeted packs of 12 cans have a UPC of 0 49000-02890 4.

The recalled cases of Coca-Cola were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The action was classified as a “Class II” recall on Monday, which is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

The Independent has contacted Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC for comment.

The news comes as food and drink recalls continue to be on the rise.

Last week, Aldi issued a voluntary recall on 400 cases of Happy Farm’s Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese, which included 12 plastic pouches of blended Colby and Monterey cheese slices each.

Coca-Cola recalled more than 800 cases of 12-pack cans sold in Wisconsin and Illinois ( Getty Images )

According to the FDA, the Aldi product may contain stainless steel fragments, and exposure to such contaminants could cause temporary health risks. It’s unclear how the potential metal products got into the cheese.

Days earlier, Dessert Holdings, LLC announced that it was recalling a Target brand cheesecake. The product is Favorite Day’s New York Style Cheesecake, sold in a six-ounce container with two slices of cake.

The cheesecake was recalled due to mislabeled packaging, resulting in undeclared pecans in the products. Customers who “have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume this cheesecake, states a press release concerning the recall.

Recalled cheesecakes were sent to Target Distribution Centers in California, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas. The product was sold at Target stores in these states.

Also this month, Nestlé U.S. issued a voluntary recall on a limited supply of its Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine meals due to the potential presence of “wood-like material.” The food conglomerate said the recalled products had been distributed “at major retailers” between September 2024 and March 2025.

Nestlé said the company launched an investigation after consumers contacted them to report multiple issues — one involving a potential choking incident.