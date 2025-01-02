When is the best time to take down your Christmas tree?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first few days of January mark the start of the new year and, unfortunately, the end of the holiday season for many. Mentally, you may still be feeding off the festive high, refusing to let your Christmas flame burn out by keeping your tree up and your lights turned on — or maybe you just haven’t gotten around to removing them yet.

Either way, with 2025 upon us, it’s time to start thinking about taking down the decorations and kicking your fir to the curb (or boxing it up).

The American Christmas Tree Association considers dried-up trees fire hazards and recommends discarding them “the week after Christmas.” Some experts say you shouldn’t keep a live tree inside for more than four weeks, according to Cavallo and Signoriello Insurance Agency.

Of course, if you have an artificial fir, you don’t have to worry about discarding it before it’s dead or dried. However, you run the risk of going against Christmas tradition the longer you wait to put your tree back in storage.

So, when is the appropriate time to officially say goodnight to your Christmas tree, real or faux?

Following Christian tradition, the official last day of the Christmas season, and the time to remove your tree, is considered by many to be the Twelfth Night, also known as the Eve of Epiphany. The Epiphany is typically celebrated with a feast on January 6, which also marks the beginning of the “season of Epiphany.”

The National Fire Protection Agency considers Christmas trees fire hazards as soon as they dry out ( Getty Images )

In many Catholic households, the Christmas tree is not to be put away until January 7, a full day after the Epiphany. Superstitious folks believe ignoring this timeline could result in bad luck for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, dying trees should be thrown out before the first week of January as they pose a greater safety risk to the entire household.

The National Fire Research Laboratory at the National Institute of Standards and Technology estimates U.S. firefighters are responding to about 200 fires cause by Christmas trees each year.

“Technically, a Christmas tree is always a fire hazard, but it can become more of one once the needles start to dry out,” the Cavallo and Signoriello Insurance Agency Christmas tree tips page states.

The National Fire Protection Agency says: “Above all, trees should be discarded when they start to dry out — and placed safely away from any flammable structures.”

“Flammable structures” include the inside and outside of the house, and the garage.

All ornaments must be removed from the tree before you take it to the curb to be recycled and picked up by your local trash or tree disposal.

Dried trees can also be repurposed into make-shift bird feeders for your yard or cut into small pieces and saved as fire wood.