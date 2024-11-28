Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother has decided to save money this Christmas by purchasing all her gifts second-hand for under $150. While she believes it’s a smart idea, other moms are now bashing her for the money-saving hack.

Sarah Falls, an Australian TikTok creator known for sharing tips and tricks as a mother of three, set a goal to save money and not over-consume. Until this year, she’s stuck to the typical habit of buying brand new gifts, sometimes spending more than $1,000 on presents. However, she’s now hoping to find all the presents she needs at thrift stores — or as she calls them “Op Shops,” such as The Salvos and Vinnies.

She began posting videos of her Christmas shopping hauls in late October and early November, sharing with her 18,300 followers each individual item and their prices.

On November 22, Falls revealed the sticker books, colored pencils, and stuffed animals she’d found for less than $5. Not only did she find gifts for her children, but she also showed off the presents she bought for the adults in her life.

Falls has since posted eight Christmas shopping haul videos of her discounted presents. In one post, she held up a pair of $7 kids’ Adidas Gazelles, which usually cost around $48 depending on where they’re purchased.

TikTok mom Sarah Falls plans to thrift all her Christmas gifts for under $150 ( TikTok/@sarah_falls_ )

While Falls remains proud of her discounted holiday shopping, fellow parents haven’t been as supportive or inspired. In fact, many moms have criticized her for buying used presents, filling her comments section with harsh remarks.

“How is it a gift if it’s old?” one woman asked, while another said: “Let’s just say it for what it is and own it — you’re buying cheap.”

A third mom wrote: “I spend over $500 on each kid and I have four and I’m unemployed but live in Australia, I would hate to get second-hand junk for Xmas.”

“I think for Christmas kids deserve something new,” one woman agreed.

In the comments section of her November 26 video, several viewers went on to criticize Falls for buying a water bottle from the thrift store, arguing it was unsanitary.

“No to the water bottle, please don’t give that to your kids,” one person wrote, while others begged her to wash and sterilize the cup before allowing her child to use it.

In response to the criticism, Falls told Kidspot that having a negative outlook when it comes to “thrifting and re-using items that other people no longer want is a little strange for me.”

“Considering everything can be washed and sanitized, it’s environmentally responsible and a great way to save money,” she continued. “A big misconception is that it’s only for a certain group of people on a certain income. Op Shops are for everyone and it’s important we use them. The money goes on to help others.”

Falls explained that not only does she avoid “adding to landfill and over-consuming” by purchasing second-hand Christmas gifts, but “saving money in this economy is a bonus” too.

“It’s not dirty, or less than, it’s responsible and a great way to save money,” she added. “People need to change their mindset. Buying second-hand and reducing the number of items in landfills just makes sense to me.”

Despite the backlash, some followers have defended Falls’s decision to thrift her Christmas gifts this year.

“I can’t with the negative people in these comments. I love thrifting. My kids outgrow and get tired of things all the time. We’ve saved so much money thrifting and they do not care it was used,” one woman wrote.

A second user said: “Brilliant idea. Kids don’t need expensive toys. As long as it makes noise, is colorful and keeps them entertained then I don’t see why not.”