Christie Brinkley, 71, and daughter, 27, admit to matching with same men on dating app

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter have discovered a potentially awkward similarity in their respective dating lives.

On Monday’s episode of Kristin Davis’s Are You A Charlotte? podcast, the 71-year-old supermodel revealed that she and her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, had matched with the same men on a dating app.

During the podcast, Davis addressed the division between men and women who are over the age of 50 and how they approach dating, noting that, with some exceptions, men tend not to gravitate toward women their own age.

Brinkley then chimed in to tell the story of how Sailor decided to create a profile for her mother on a dating app without telling her. Sailor found that after the profile was online for an hour, she and her mom had two had matches in common.

“She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there … and she said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,’” Brinkley said.

Brinkley recalled her daughter’s ‘experiment’ to see what would happen if she created a dating profile for her ( Getty Images for Hearst Magazine )

Davis was shocked to hear the results of Sailor’s experiment. “Smart Sailor, that is a really fascinating little experiment,” she said.

In addition to Sailor, Brinkley has a 39-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-husband Billy Joel and a 30-year-old son, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Brinkley has been married four times but remains closest to Joel and named her new memoir, “Uptown Girl,” after the hit 1983 song inspired, in part, by her.

Last month, Brinkley and Joel, who were married for nine years, spoke about their relationship in part two of the “Piano Man” singer’s HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The former couple first met in 1983 while on vacation in St. Barts. After discovering they both lived in New York City, they made plans to keep in touch and went on their first date to a Beach Boys concert.

“I wrote a lot of songs for her. She was a muse,” Joel, 76, said in the documentary, noting he was “very productive” during that time.

He continued, “It was like being a teenager all over again. Experiencing those same emotions that I had when I was first discovering romance and love.”

Brinkley said that while their “whirlwind romance” was “just so much fun” during the first few years, she noted the turning point was in 1989 when Joel released his “I Go to Extreme” single. Describing the song, Brinkley said it reflected her husband “boomeranging between being a family man and tortured artist” as he would sneak away in the middle of the night to drink.

“He said, ‘Yeah, fine, go.’ I tried. I wanted it to work,” she recalled one of their final fights. “I knew how lucky I was, having music and all of that. But it just didn't work.”