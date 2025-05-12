Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Pratt has divided fans with an Instagram post dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Sunday (11 May), as the US celebrated Mother’s Day, the Guardians of the Galaxy star paid tribute to Schwarzenegger, who he has been married to since 2019 and with whom he shares three children: Kyla, four, Eloise, two, and Ford, who was born five months ago.

Praising Schwarzenegger’s parenting skills, the Marvel actor wrote: “How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once.

“Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!”

The post left many fans wondering why he hadn’t posted about his ex-wife Anna Faris, 48, who is the mother of his 12-year-old son, Jack.

Jack was born prematurely, with Faris previously saying he weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU. According to People, Jack was born with severe brain bleeding.

In her memoir, Unqualified, Faris recalled the “emotionally exhausting” time that followed Jack’s birth, as well as the moment she and Pratt were informed by the paediatric surgeon that “Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled”.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt has divided fans with latest Instagram post ( X/Twitter )

Some fans believe Pratt should have also acknowledged Faris, with one asking: “Where’s the tribute to mother of your first child????” and another stating: “You should praise Anna too.”

However, while a contingent of Pratt’s Instagram followers complained about the lack of tribute to Faris, many others jumped to his defence.

“I don’t get these comments asking where his ex-wife’s post is,” one follower wrote, adding: “I don’t know anyone that posts Mother’s Day tributes about their exes?”

Another chimed in: “He’s married. If he praised his EX that would be weird.”

Elsewhere, one of Pratt’s followers posted: “Most of you commenting about him not acknowledging his ex-wife can barely acknowledge let alone speak to your ex.”

open image in gallery Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt married in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Pratt was previously criticised for thanking Schwarzenegger for “giving me a gorgeous healthy daughter”.

Many took issue with Pratt’s sentiment about the couple’s daughter, accusing the actor of being “passive aggressive” towards Scary Movie star Faris, who has been open about their son’s health issues in the past.

Faris was married to Pratt from 2009 to 2018, and the pair announced they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017.

Faris has been candid about her relationship breakdown in the past, and once suggested that she went through with the marriage because “everyone [was] expecting it”. She added that she “ignored” the warning signs ahead of their wedding.

In 2022, Faris, who is now married to cinematographer Michael Barratt, revealed that she is “getting closer” to Pratt and is “happy” with the way things have turned out.

open image in gallery Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s son Jack was born wit severe brain bleeding ( Getty Images for Disney )

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris told People. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

She continued: “It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris called Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of film star Arnold, “awesome”, adding: “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”