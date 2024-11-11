Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt have announced the arrival of their third child, with a name that pays tribute to JFK.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, and the children’s book author, 34, shared that they welcomed their third baby - their first son - together on November 8.

Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt’s middle name is in honor of Schwarzenegger’s great-uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the mother of three wrote in her caption. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The pair began dating in 2018 after being set up by Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mom, Maria Shriver. Pratt announced on Instagram that he and Schwarzenegger were engaged the following year.

open image in gallery President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy in 1963 ( Reuters )

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote alongside an adorable photo of the pair. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

They tied the knot in June 2019 in Montecito, California, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, including Pratt’s son Jack, Schwarzenegger’s siblings—brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina—and close friend Rob Lowe with his sons Johnny and Matthew.

The couple went on to welcome two daughters together: Lyla Maria, now 4, born in August 2020, and Eloise Christina, 2, born in May 2022. Pratt also has a 12-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

In October, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared an adorable Instagram photo of Eloise, dressed in a pink dress, matching sneakers, and a white cap with “Big Sis” embroidered in pink. “Big sis loading…” the proud mom captioned, as the family eagerly awaited the arrival of their newest addition.

At DSW’s “Best Foot Forward” panel luncheon for Women’s History Month in March 2023, Schwarzenegger candidly shared her experiences with motherhood. The then-mom of two discussed how she balances the various aspects of her life.

“I’m a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, ‘I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all on my own,’ blah-blah and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it all on my own,’” Schwarzenegger shared.

She added, “I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, ‘I can’t make this today. My kid’s sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.’”

Reflecting on the importance of asking for support, she concluded, “I think being able to be open about the fact that you don’t have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you’re balancing multiple roles, is saying, ‘I need help today,’ and that’s okay.”