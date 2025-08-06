Chris Appleton recalls difficulties of coming out to former partner and children
The celebrity hairstylist came out when he was 27
Chris Appleton has shared the challenges of coming out as gay to his former partner, Katie Katon, and their two children.
The celebrity hairstylist, 42, recalled coming out in his twenties during Tuesday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose. He confessed that he “held [his] breath” about his sexuality from the age of eight to 27, and he just couldn’t do that anymore.
“[There was] the shame of, ‘Well, I’m going to hurt all these people I’ve created this life with,’” he said. “So I kept pulling back, and I had to let go.”
Appleton said that when he could “finally be honest” with himself about being gay, he then told Katon, whom he’d been dating for “nine magical years.”
“That was a process,” he said about coming out to Katon. “I also had to respect that she needed to go through her own grief.”
“Because I loved her. I really loved her,” he added. “I didn’t want to be gay. I didn’t want to be different.”
However, once Appleton told Katon, he shared the news with his entire family, including his and his ex’s two children, who are both now adults: Billy, 21, and Kitty-Blu, 20.
“The hardest part was telling my kids. And I think mentally for me, I couldn’t really ever get my head around that,” he said. He noted that when he came out, he wanted to “protect” his children, and he was worried they’d “get bullied” because their dad was gay.
“I know the things that kids say and how mean they could be. I just didn’t want them to ever had that shame put onto them,” he said. “In a way it felt like a disease, it felt like cancer and I wanted to cut it out. Like, ‘if I could just get rid of that then I could be a good dad.’ Cause that’s what they need. I just felt so selfish putting myself first.”
