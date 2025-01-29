Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the Chinese New Year begins, it’s a perfect time to reflect on what the upcoming year holds.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is a significant cultural celebration marking the start of the lunisolar calendar.

With roots tracing back some 3,500 years to ancient China, it signifies the end of winter and the arrival of a new year. The festival holds deep importance in Chinese culture and is observed with various traditions and festivities.

The holiday, China's biggest, this year falls between January 28 and February 4 and marks the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

The last Year of the Snake happened in 2013.

Why is it the year of the snake?

2025 is the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, a 12-year cycle represented by animals.

Each year is associated with a specific animal, influencing the characteristics of those born under its sign.

Babies born in 2025 will be snakes, following 2024's dragons and preceding 2026's horses.

The cycle continues with the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig, each representing a different year in the repeating 12-year sequence.

Calligraphy of a snake to represent the Year of the Snake

How do I find out what animal represents the year I was born?

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Chinese astrologers believe that each sign experiences the influences of the year differently, with some set for prosperity and others facing cautionary tales.

What traditions are associated with Chinese New Year?

Lunar New Year is more than just a celebration; it's a vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage, uniting families and communities in a spirit of renewal and hope.

From the meticulous cleaning of homes (chucheng) to banish bad luck, to the explosion of lucky red – lanterns, intricate papercuts, and spring couplets (chunlian) adorning every doorway – tradition takes centre stage.

The giving of red envelopes (hongbao) and sharing auspicious meals further strengthen family bonds, marking a time of optimism for the year ahead.

These time-honoured customs underscore the festival's deep cultural significance, offering a fresh start and a shared sense of belonging.

What does the snake symbolise in Chinese culture?

In Chinese literature and mythology, the snake occupies a fascinatingly contradictory position.

While associated with the yin – darkness, dampness, and femininity – its negative connotations often link poisonous snakes to seductive, yang-draining women.

Conversely, the snake also embodies positive symbolism. Referred to as "little dragons", their shed skin, the "dragon's coat", signifies good luck, rebirth, and regality.

This duality extends to the snake's representation of love and happiness, as depicted in "The Legend of the White Snake," and its association with wealth, wisdom, and longevity, often grouped with the turtle and crane.