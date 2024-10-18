Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date episode with Andrew Garfield has finally dropped, and it’s confirming fans’ suspicions about a potential romance between the pair.

For those who are unaware, the Amazing Spider-Man actor and the British comedian have gone viral in recent years for their flirty red carpet interactions. Dimoldenberg – who hosts the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants with her deadpan sense of humor – first crossed paths with Garfield, 41, at British GQ’s Men of the Year ceremony.

The pair once again shared a flirty exchange at the 2023 Golden Globes, as videos of their red carpet conversation had fans blushing.

On Friday (October 18), Dimoldenberg dropped her highly-anticipated Chicken Shop Date episode with the Social Network star, and it was everything fans were hoping for.

At one point, both Garfield and Dimoldenberg went so far as to suggest that they could’ve gone on a real-life date under different circumstances.

Andrew Garfield tells Amelia Dimoldenberg they may have a chance at romance in long-awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ episode ( TikTok / Chicken Shop Date )

“I think that we… there’s something going on,” the 30-year-old presenter told Garfield.

“Do you actually think that or is this for the…” he asked, gesturing to the cameras surrounding them. “If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this has f***ed up the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe?”

Garfield questioned her further, encouraging Dimoldenberg to “take out all the practicalities and the logic,” before revealing: “I actually believe, maybe, we could have without all of this.”

The Oscar nominee went on to explain how he’s “a very private person,” which influences his behavior in romantic situations.

Later during the Chicken Shop Date episode, Garfield reiterated that he and Dimoldenberg would “have a really nice time without the camera” on a real-life date. “I think we’d just enjoy each other’s company,” he said.

Andrew Garfield appears on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ series

However, Dimoldenberg seemingly broke both Garfield’s heart and the hearts of viewers when she said: “I think we should be friends.” The Chicken Shop Date host then wondered whether she’d “friendzoned this situation,” and expressed confusion over her decision.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” Dimoldenberg said, to which Garfield replied: “Unless that’s what you want?”

“I don’t know what I want,” she added, before cheekily reminding the We Live in Time star: “You have my number.”

Last week, Garfield inadvertently excited fans for his forthcoming Chicken Shop Date appearance when it was revealed he and his “professional witch” girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas, had called it quits after less than one year of dating.

On October 12, Tomas took to the comments of her Instagram post to share her current relationship status with Garfield. In the since-deleted comment, reposted by Us Weekly, Tomas responded to a fan who asked if she was “still dating” the actor and told her to tell him they’re “a fan of his.”

“We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved,” Tomas replied.

When someone else in the comments sarcastically asked Tomas if she’ll “ever stop talking about Andrew,” she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or center a man in my life, work, business, and social media are women like you,” she replied.