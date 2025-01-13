Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 2,000 cases of chicken broth sold at Walmart have been recalled due to potential packing issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 2,023 cases of Great Value, Chicken Broth, sold in 48-ounce containers at Walmart, have been recalled. Each case includes six units of the product, meaning 12,138 cartons of broth were recalled.

The recall — first initiated on December 11, 2024 — is because of the potential “for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

The cases have the Best if Used by date of March 24, 2026, with the Lot code: 98F09234 c. The Retail Unit UPC is 007874206684 d, and the Case UPC is 078742066844.

According to the FDA’s announcement, the recalled product was sold at stores in Alabama and Arkansas. A representative for Walmart told The Independent on Monday (January 13) that more than 242 stores in the U.S. sold the chicken broth.

Along with Alabama and Arkansas, the product was sold in Walmart stores in seven other states: Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Walmart urges customers to discard this product and request a refund.

The chicken broth was recalled because of potential ‘packing failures’ that could ‘result in spoilage’ ( Getty Images )

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores,” the retailer said in a statement. “We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.”

The recall comes only days after 1,350 pounds of its 2lb log Kitten Mix lot from Blue Ridge Beef was recalled, due to a contamination of salmonella in it.

Salmonella in the cat food was discovered after a customer reported an animal illness in a complaint. On December 12, 2024, a sample of the product was collected by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources and tested by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory, which found it tested positive for salmonella.

Last month, another product sold at Walmart stores in 20 states was recalled: Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets. The broccoli was recalled because of the possibility it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” according to the FDA.