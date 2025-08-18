Catherine Zeta-Jones defends owning 4 homes with Michael Douglas: ‘It’s not excessive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catherine Zeta-Jones says owning four homes with her husband, Michael Douglas, isn’t excessive, describing their lifestyle as “very comfortable.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, the Wednesday actor, 55, told the publication that she and Douglas own two properties in New York, one in Spain, and one in Canada.

“I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” she said.

The actor also explained she and Douglas, 80, tend to spend most of their time in their Spain home these days, away from the spotlight.

The couple first moved away from New York to Bermuda to raise their family. Zeta-Jones told Style: “The city in the summertime is too hot, so Michael took me to the Hamptons and I was like, ‘same people in shorts’. The social calendar is exhausting.

“So Michael took me to Bermuda because his mother was Bermudian and I thought, ‘I love this.’ It’s an hour and a half in a plane. It’s a British colony, there were pictures of the Queen when I went to the bank. So we bought a house there and stayed for 10 years.”

She also opened up about the challenges of being in such a high-profile relationship, saying: “Two celebrities together make 10. It’s just the way it is. There’s two versions of the story and there’s two make-believes.

“We don’t listen to the crap that is written about us, that’s the main thing. And we respect our space, we’re independent spirits. We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We’re not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve and so does he, which is good.”

Zeta-Jones’s interview comes after her husband’s announcement last month that he has no serious intentions of acting again, instead preferring to “watch my wife work.”

Douglas – the son of Kirk Douglas, famous for playing Spartacus in 1960 – was one of the biggest film stars of the 1980s, appearing in Romancing the Stone, Fatal Attraction and Wall Street, for which he won his second Oscar. His first Academy Award was for producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The actor dedicated the last 10 years of his career to Marvel, playing Hank Pym in three Ant-Man films as well as 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

In response to his decision to retire, Zeta-Jones told Style: “Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down. But I never say never. He’s his father’s son and loves to work – let’s just say, ‘retirement’ is a flexible concept.”