Cardi B sparks romance rumors with NFL star after Valentine’s Day date

Fans believe Cardi B may have a new man in her life after the “I Like It” artist was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date with an NFL star.

In the early morning of February 15, the 32-year-old rapper was seen arriving at a hotel in Miami with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In footage shared by TMZ, Cardi B can be seen getting out of a car in a sparkly, two-piece set, while Diggs is sitting behind the steering wheel wearing a red hat and matching Varsity jacket.

The “Up” vocalist appeared to be searching for something in the passenger seat, climbing in and out of the car and looking between the seats before hurrying into the hotel.

TMZ did not reveal any further details on where the duo had been earlier that night.

The Independent has contacted Cardi B’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Rumors that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are dating started in October 2024 ( Getty )

The Grammy winner’s recent outing with the professional athlete comes after romance speculation first stirred back in October 2024 when DJ Akademiks claimed Cardi B had been seeing Diggs since before she filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. At the time, Cardi B denied the rumors, calling DJ Akademiks claims “f***ing crazy” while on Instagram Live.

However, talk about Cardi B and Diggs heated back up after they were seen at a New York City nightclub together earlier this month.

The mother of three hinted at the end of her marriage over a year before she officially filed for divorce from Offset six months ago. In a December 2023 public announcement on social media, she said: “You know when you grow out of relationships.

open image in gallery Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, seven years before the female rapper filed for divorce ( 2020 Invision )

“I’m of protecting peoples feelings,” she continued. “…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi B had a tumultuous relationship with the 33-year-old Atlanta-based artist with whom she shares three children — Kulture Kiari Cephus, six, Wave Set Cephus, three, and a five-month-old daughter whose name has not been made public.

The former couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, just four months before Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was accused of cheating on Cardi B. Leaked video footage allegedly showed the Migos rapper in a hotel room with an unidentified naked woman. Both Cardi B and Offset denied the cheating rumors even after a model named Celine Powell accused the hip-hop artist of fathering her unborn baby.

A month later, in January 2018, Cardi B took to X/Twitter to address the controversy surrounding her husband’s cheating allegations once more. “Why is it a problem that I want to take my time with a decision on my relationship?” she asked in a now-deleted post. “Why do I have to explain myself? I don’t ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don’t pay your bills … Since when you guys had perfect relationship?”

As of now, the co-parents are still not officially divorced.