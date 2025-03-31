Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B has accused Offset of harassing her amid their ongoing divorce.

On Saturday while on X Spaces, the “WAP” rapper claimed that Offset — who is the father of her three children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and an unnamed 6-month-old daughter — started to send her threatening messages.

“This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me — begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” she said. “All that s***, he was mad.”

She also claimed that Offset started contacting a man she’s been dating. Most recently, Cardi B was seen arriving at a hotel in Miami with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs on February 15.

“This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex,” she said. “That’s the type of s*** I’ve been dealing with.”

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” she continued. “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

Cardi B and Offset share three children together ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Cardi B and Offset for comment.

Cardi B first announced she was filing for divorce from Offset in August 2024, shortly after revealing she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. The rapper previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but ended up calling it off.

However, according to Page Six, a representative for Cardi B confirmed that she has filed for divorce again after six years of marriage and was seeking primary custody of their children.

A source told the outlet at the time that regardless of the rumors Offset was unfaithful, the “I Like It” singer had other reasons for wanting to split. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source told the outlet. “This is something she wants to do.”

One month later in September 2024, Cardi B responded to accusations that she cheated on Offset while she was pregnant. During an Instagram Live session, Offset showed up in the comments section to write: “U f***ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Not long after the former Migos rapper made the comment, Cardi B turned to X to share: “AND DID !!!!!!” which led many fans to speculate that this was the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s way of confirming Offset’s allegation.

“AS YOU SHOULD,” one commenter wrote.

During another portion of the livestream, Cardi B clarified that while she loves her three children she does “regret” her time spent with their father.

“But f*** you, I regret you,” she said, seeming to address Offset directly. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

“Since you wanna f***ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s***, you wanna take my s*** because I’m moving on?” she continued. “Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

“It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” Cardi B added. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”