Callum Turner has said that he and his fiancée Dua Lipa live by the rule “it’s never not worth it” to travel long distances to see each other.

The “One Kiss” singer is currently on the North America leg of the year-long world tour for her latest album Radical Optimism, while Turner is based in London.

Turner, an actor best known for roles in Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts film series, said that he and Lipa will visit each other on opposite sides of the world, even if it’s for two days at a time.

“FaceTime is a wonderful thing,” he told The Times. “And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it – that’s our slogan. If you can go for two days, just f***ing go.”

He continued: “And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.”

Turner said that he recently flew to Boston for two days to see Lipa, saying he was exhausted but “we had a really nice time”.

“We went to an incredible restaurant… It was one of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to in my life and I did it with her so I’m glad I went,” he said.

Turner added that true love is about “moments and consistency”.

open image in gallery Dua Lipa and Callum Turner pictured holidaying in Italy ( Instagram via @dualipa )

He said: “It can’t be just one grand, sweeping thing. It’s all the little things and big things together, it’s an amalgamation, right? I think that’s what true love is.”

The couple, who first started dating in January 2024, sparked engagement rumours in December 2024 when the singer made a festive Instagram post wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Lipa confirmed the engagement in an interview with British Vogue this summer, saying she was “obsessed” with the diamond ring.

“It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she said.

She said that prior to meeting Turner, she had never really considered what her own wedding would look like.

open image in gallery Turner and Lipa photographed at the Met Gala ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

She said that before her own engagement, she never really understood the weight of it, but she now acknowledges how “special” the feeling is.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” Lipa said.