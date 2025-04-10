Butter recalled in seven states due to potentially dangerous bacteria contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A well-known butter brand has been recalled after testing found elevated levels of coliform bacteria in the product.

Cabot Creamery issued a voluntary recall on 1,700 pounds, or 189 cases, of its Extra Creamy Sea Salt Butter Sticks on March 27, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Coliform bacteria present in the digestive tracks of humans and animals. As of now, no illnesses have been reported.

According to the New York State Department of Health, coliform is also found in plant material and soil and can sometimes be motile, meaning capable of movement.

“Coliforms are relatively easy to identify, are usually present in larger numbers than more dangerous pathogens, and respond to the environment, wastewater treatment, and water treatment similarly to many pathogens,” the NYSDOH states. “As a result, testing for coliform bacteria can be a reasonable indication of whether other pathogenic bacteria are present.”

Other potential pathogens include salmonella and E coli. Coliform is found in other unsanitary foods, such as raw milk, cheese, and ice.

open image in gallery Vermont-based Cabot Creamery issued a voluntary recall on 189 cases of its Extra Creamy Sea Salt Butter Sticks ( Cabot Creamery )

The contaminated butter was sold in seven states: New York, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania.

Each product included a “best by” date of September 9, 2025, the lot number 090925-055, and the UPC digits 0 78354 62038 0.

The recall is under a Class III label, meaning the product is unlikely to cause harmful health issues.

Cabot’s recall comes a few days after Johnsonville, LLC issued its own voluntary recall on approximately 22,672 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst product due to potential contamination with foreign material, specifically hard plastic.”

open image in gallery Johnsonville, LLC issued a recall on approximately 22,672 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst this past weekend ( Johnsonville, LLC )

The affected sausages were first produced on February 5, 2025, and distributed to several retailers across 10 states: Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.”

Each of the tray packages contains five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and the package code B9FOD. The recalled product has the establishment number “Est. 1647” on the front of the label.

Johnsonville, LLC initiated the recall after the company received complaints from two separate customers reporting hard plastic found in their purchased product.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the consumption of the sausage.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) urges consumers not to eat these products and to dispose of them immediately. Consumers can return the recalled product to the store they bought it from.